How much deferred money is in the Juan Soto contract?
In a groundbreaking move set to make waves across Major League Baseball and the global sports landscape, Juan Soto agreed to the largest contract in professional sports history with the New York Mets.
As the Winter Meetings kick-off, sources confirmed to Jeff Passan and others that Soto chose the Mets, with the contract including an opt-out after five years, full upfront payment, and performance bonuses that could push its total value beyond $800 million.
The Yankees made a strong effort to re-sign Soto, with managing partner Hal Steinbrenner increasing their offer to 16 years and $760 million. This offer was twice the value of the $360 million, nine-year deal the team gave Aaron Judge before the 2023 season.
Juan Soto's record-breaking deal surpasses Shohei Ohtani's but not in deferred money
The 26-year-old's contract surpasses the $700 million agreement Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last winter, which spanned 15 years and included considerable deferred payments. Due to these deferrals, Major League Baseball assessed the deal's present-day value at $460 million, highlighting the substantial difference in payment structure between the two contracts.
After a remarkable season with the Yankees, where he played a pivotal role in leading the team to the World Series and finished third in American League MVP voting, Soto became one of the most highly coveted players in free agency.
His impressive performance sparked significant interest from a number of high-profile teams, including the Mets, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. Interestingly, even smaller-market teams like the Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays were eager to pursue Soto, recognizing the immense value of his elite offensive skills. This broad range of suitors underscored the widespread admiration for Soto's ability at the plate.
Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds, Soto has become one of the most powerful and consistent hitters in Major League Baseball during his seven-year career. With a career batting average of .285, an on-base percentage of .421, and a slugging percentage of .532, he has proven to be a reliable offensive force. Soto has hit 201 home runs, driven in 592 RBIs, and accumulated over 36 wins above replacement, highlighting his value as an all-around player.
While his defense in the corner outfield positions is often considered below average, his exceptional ability to read pitches and manage the strike zone sets him apart. Soto’s ability to recognize pitches and make solid contact consistently has made him a significant threat at the plate.
Before Soto's deal, the longest contract in MLB history was Fernando Tatis Jr.'s 14-year extension with the San Diego Padres. The chance to secure Soto for the final years of his prime, coupled with the possibility of him achieving significant career milestones leading to a Hall of Fame induction, made his 15-year contract highly appealing. As a result, the teams vying for his signature were eager to meet the terms of such an extensive agreement.
Mets shift into new era with Soto's historic deal
In the end, Steve Cohen's proposal prevailed, enabling the Mets' owner to make a significant impact and deliver a momentous achievement for a fan base that has long felt overshadowed by the dominance of the Yankees. This deal marks a transformative step in Cohen's efforts to elevate the Mets to new heights.
Four years ago, Cohen made a significant move by acquiring All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor from Cleveland and signing him to a 10-year, $341 million contract before he reached free agency. This deal stood as the largest in Mets’ history until the agreement with Soto surpassed it. Cohen’s continued investment in star players reflects his vision for making the Mets a dominant force in Major League Baseball.
Last season, Soto set a personal best with 41 home runs, posting a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, and a .569 slugging percentage. He became part of the Yankees during the prior Winter Meetings when he was acquired from the Padres in a trade that brought Trent Grisham to New York. In return, the Padres received Michael King, Kyle Higashioka, Jhony Brito, Drew Thorpe, and Randy Vásquez. This acquisition was a key move for the Yankees, adding a powerful hitter to their roster.
Last winter, the Mets aggressively pursued top-tier talent to secure key free agents while competing with rivals like the Yankees. Despite presenting a comparable offer, they ultimately could not land Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who chose the Dodgers after agreeing to a record-setting 12-year, $325 million deal. This decision was primarily influenced by the appeal of the Dodgers’ location and their established presence on the West Coast. Yamamoto’s contract made him the highest-paid starting pitcher in MLB history, marking a significant setback in the Mets’ efforts to strengthen their rotation.
Adding Soto to their roster helps the Mets overcome the disappointment of missing out on Yamamoto last winter. With Soto now in right field, the team’s lineup is strengthened alongside established players like Lindor, Mark Vientos, and Brandon Nimmo. The Mets look to build on last season’s unexpected run to Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. This addition gives them even more firepower as they aim to build on their success and continue their push for a World Series appearance.
With Soto now a Met, Mets’ management can turn their attention to Pete Alonso, who has been pursuing a long-term contract during free agency. Alonso, who shares the same agent as Soto, Scott Boras, has consistently expressed his intention to stay with the Mets, the only organization he has played for in his major league career. As the team looks ahead with Soto’s record-breaking contract secured, the Mets will soon have to decide how much they will invest in Alonso to keep him as a key figure in their lineup.
David Stearns, the team’s president of baseball operations, has focused much of his efforts on strengthening the pitching staff this offseason. He secured Frankie Montas with a two-year deal valued at $34 million and added Clay Holmes on a three-year contract worth $38 million. Additionally, the Mets bolstered their roster by acquiring outfielder Jose Siri in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, further solidifying their depth as they prepare for the upcoming season.
With Soto now part of the roster, the Mets may consider trading Starling Marte, who has one year remaining on his contract. However, it’s also conceivable that Marte could stay with the team, potentially serving as a versatile option in the designated hitter rotation. The Mets’ decision will likely be influenced by their overall roster strategy and how they aim to balance offensive production and flexibility heading into the upcoming season.
Soto has earned four All-Star selections, four Silver Sluggers, a batting title, a Home Run Derby victory, and a World Series championship. His .421 on-base percentage has led the league since his debut, while his .532 slugging percentage is ranked seventh overall. Soto’s .953 OPS and 158 wRC+ place him in the top four. With 769 career walks, he holds the record for the most walks by a player through his age-25 season, 99 more than second-place Mickey Mantle.
Soto’s continued success in the league earned him $54 million over the past two seasons, paving the way for his $765 million contract.