Deion Sanders practically begged the most obvious coach to draft Shedeur Sanders
By John Buhler
The idea of The Sanders Brothers playing together professionally is far more feasible than Shedeur Sanders being NFL teammates with Travis Hunter. While it is still possible, I suppose, both Colorado football stars are first-round locks. Sanders' older brother Shilo Sanders is projected to be something like a day-three pick. Of course, their father Deion Sanders is getting his hands all over their big days.
At an event in Las Vegas, Sanders happened to be on stage with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. The Silver and Black are among the worst teams in the NFL this season. While they probably should upgrade over Pierce at head coach, good luck trying to tell Raiders owner Mark Davis what to do. Let's just say Sanders spoke glowingly to Pierce about his boys in a public manner.
As you can see by this quote, Sanders is openly opining for his sons to be drafted by the Raiders.
“You are truly the best. Now I just need you to do one thing: I need you to draft those Sanders boys.”
Here is video evidence of Sanders saying as much to Pierce while attending the event in Las Vegas.
Honestly, Shedeur Sanders is exactly what the Raiders need when it comes to taking a quarterback.
Deion Sanders wants the Las Vegas Raiders to draft both of his sons
For as much as Sanders may want to see both of his NFL-bound sons play for the same team professionally in Las Vegas, it is not up to him. It is up to Davis, Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco, as well as how the rest of the NFL Draft shakes out. There is a halfway decent chance that Colorado sees its two best players go one-two with Hunter going first to a team like Jacksonville.
To be frank, the Raiders would not actually be reaching for Sanders with something like the No. 2 pick. This is not projected to be the best quarterback draft class. However, you could argue that Sanders has been among the most steady of the guys with high-end first-round potential. He has an NFL prototype that works. Look no further than at what Geno Smith has done recently over in Seattle.
If Shedeur Sanders is something like the eighth-best player on the board, the Raiders taking him anywhere inside the top 10 would be justifiable. What needs to be accounted for is them potentially reaching on a late day-three pick in his older brother Shilo Sanders. I don't hate this idea of pairing them up professionally, but the Raiders do have a bad history of reaching on some of their draft picks.
What the Raiders need more than anything is a competent precision passer, and that guy is Sanders.