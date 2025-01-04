Deion Sanders begs Jets to hire recent interviewee for open GM job
The New York Jets are in the midst of a search to find their new general manager and Deion Sanders has a strong opinion on who they should hire. If the current Colorado coach gets his way, New York will hire ESPN analyst Louis Riddick to oversee their personnel moves moving forward.
Sanders is not convinced the Jets' decision to interview Riddick was genuine. He took to X to express his hope that it was a "real interview." The former star defensive back further complimented Riddick by saying he is "knowledge and class personified."
It's fair to wonder how much Sanders' comments were motivated by self-interest. He has two high-profile players that could be in play for the Jets to draft in Round No. 1. One of which is his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The other, Travis Hunter, is arguably the top prospect in this year's draft class.
Deion might have his players in mind here
It's easy to imagine a scenario where Sanders tries to help someone he has a close relationship with get a GM job to help his players be drafted by an organization he trusts. That's particularly true for his own flesh and blood. Sanders understands just how important ending up in the right situation is for Sheduer's long-term success in the NFL.
The hiring of a new GM is a massive priority for the Jets. Their roster is at an inflection point which is best exemplified by their need to turn the page at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers might stick around for another season but New York needs to start future planning at the game's most important position immediately.
Riddick's knowledge of college football could be useful for a team that needs to ace the draft to infuse their roster with young talent. He also has good connections around the NFL that can help him in free agency. Hiring him would also give the Jets the sort of solid figurehead they need to give the franchise a sense of stability.
Sanders' words might not be enough to boost Riddick's candidacy but the Jets should take it as an additional data point in their search. They should not leave a stone unturned as they search for a new leader.