Deion Sanders gives Browns fans way too much mystery with latest NFL Draft prediction

Deion Sanders may only be trying to breathe this into existence, but I appreciate the effort nonetheless. In and around Colorado's Pro Day, the outspoken Buffaloes head coach straight-up said Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders should be the first two players taken in the NFL Draft. While both are locks to go inside the top 10, the draft board is probably not going to fall this way.

Hunter is probably going in the top five, either to the New England Patriots at No. 4 or possibly the Jacksonville Jaguars picking at No. 5 if somebody screws up horrendously. The New York Giants could be in play at No. 3, possibly the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and maybe even those dysfunctional Tennessee Titans at No. 1. Sanders could go to the teams picking in the top three, and a few others.

It is exceedingly rare to see two college teammates at a non-traditional power go this high in a draft.

"It's tremendous. ... They should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that's the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. ... The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn't stutter or stammer when I said that."

What Sanders' comments about Hunter and his son going one-two does is create a whirlwind of confusion for Browns fans. Along with the Giants, they are really the only other team that could conceivably take both. Tennessee taking Sanders would mean that Miami quarterback Cam Ward is not all that everyone makes him out to be. That may end up being true, but I understand how odds work.

Regardless, let's discuss what would need to happen for the Colorado stars to go one and two.

How Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders can go one-two in NFL Draft

During his Pro Day, Sanders did say he was the best quarterback in this class. I may be a bit of a contrarian, but I do agree with him. I just have a feeling Sanders' skill set translates much easier to the NFL than Ward's does. This could totally blow up in my face, but again, I am not the one calling the shots here. The Titans will probably play it safe and go with the consensus No. 1 pick in Ward here.

The other nugget to sink one's teeth into over this is new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi has said Tennessee may go with the best player available. To me, that is Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter, but I can see a way where someone may think that is Hunter. Sanders is a bit of a reach at No. 1, but Carter, Ward, and I guess Hunter can all conceivably be the No. 1 overall pick.

As for who could go to the Browns, that is where I want Sanders to go. He reminds me of Geno Smith so much, as well as Kirk Cousins. His NFL prototype fits exactly into what will work in Kevin Stefanski's offense. Of course, it would require Hunter going No. 1 to the Titans, or somebody trading up for him, for this pair of Colorado Buffaloes to go one-two like Sanders is hoping will happen. We shall all see...

Even though it is a bit of a pipe dream for Hunter and Sanders to go one-two, in some order, this is not that farfetched. It is a matter of preference, really. Do the Titans and Browns prefer players like Hunter and Sanders to those like Carter and Ward? I doubt it, but there is a reason why all of these teams are picking at or near the top of the draft: They all do not know what they are doing to various degrees!

Bigger question: Does Deion Sanders really want his best players going to Tennessee and Cleveland?