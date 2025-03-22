Deion Sanders calls out NFL QB coach who said his son Shedeur Sanders is 'arrogant'

Things are getting especially juicy when it comes to Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft status. The former Colorado Buffaloes star projects to be one of the first four players taken this spring. However, he is not for everyone. Just like his father Deion Sanders, not everyone loves the brash and overly confident demeanor. Apparently, this has rubbed at least one quarterbacks coach the wrong way.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported during the Combine in Indianapolis that "a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top seven referred to Shedeur Sanders coming off as 'brash' and 'arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people". NBC Sports' Matthew Berry echoed Anderson's sentiment only a day later, but said it was two teams.

As things stand now, these are the seven teams picking in the top seven of the 2025 NFL Draft:

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets

Outside of New England and maybe Jacksonville, everyone else feels year-to-year with their guy.

I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off “brash” and “arrogant” in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source. I’m purposely not naming the team, as… pic.twitter.com/OjCTciEZIa — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 3, 2025

It took a few weeks, but Sanders responded to the slander his son received at the Big 12 Pro Day.

"We like to call that stuff out, though. I know who it is. You're gonna make me call him out. You know what team ... Don't make me pull behind the curtain, step in that thing."

Sanders claims he knows all too well what NFL quarterbacks coach was trying to stir up controversy.

Coach Prime calling out the person lying about Shedeur during the Draft Process is Comedy 😂



“Don’t make me pull behind the curtains and step in”



🎥 : @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/c3SwYGca6U — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 20, 2025

One team that it is not happens to be the Browns picking at No. 2. Mary Kay Cabot shared the truth.

"He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they’re looking for in a quarterback."

Cleveland may prefer Miami's Cam Ward, but the Browns seem to be okay with drafting Sanders, too.

Veteran NFL journalist Mary Kay Cabot reveals the truth about Shedeur Sanders and his meeting with the Browns 👏🔥



"…He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they’re looking for in a quarterback."



Via (@MaryKayCabot) pic.twitter.com/PMZq306qxP — STAMPEDE (@stampedeftbl) March 6, 2025

I would also argue that these negative comments were not coming from the Giants or the Raiders, either.

Shedeur Sanders is not for everyone picking inside the top seven in 2025

Look. I am not going to go on a witch hunt to find the team with the quarterbacks coach throwing heaping mounds of slander at Sanders, but I do not think it is the Browns, Giants or Raiders. I could be totally wrong in this, but I would put the bulk of my attention at one of the other four. None of these teams are well-run. Some might already have a quarterback of the future. Sanders is aware of this.

The other thing I will say before I tie a bow on this is that it's not an unusual development for quarterbacks expected to go very high in their respective NFL Draft. Why would players like Sanders take visits or show an real interest in teams picking well outside the top five? Yes, they could trade up to get him, but franchise quarterbacks usually only have a shortlist of teams who can realistically draft him. Sanders has, what, five?

Ultimately, I tend to think the Giants will stop Sanders' draft fall at No. 3 if he is still on the clock. This could change as we gather more and more intel on the developing draft situation, but I tend to think he will go either No. 2 to Cleveland or No. 3 to New York. Las Vegas had a ton of interest in him when Antonio Pierce was calling the shots, but so much has changed since Pete Carroll has taken over there.

Regardless, I still think there are advocates for Sanders in their building; they just have Geno Smith around now.