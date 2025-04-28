Deion Sanders just confirmed what Browns fans feared most about Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round for a reason, and Cleveland Browns fans just got that reminder. Shedeur is a big personality; his dad Deion is an even bigger personality. Not many locker rooms wanted to deal with that. Leave it to the dysfunctional Cleveland Browns to make it their problem.

While Deion going viral during draft week for saying it was the work of the devil for his son’s plummet from first-round mock to Day 3 selection isn’t the most alarming thing he could say, it still casts a shadow over the Browns organization because now everything he says about his son will undoubtedly become a problem.

I respect Deion being a supportive father and helping his sons reach the NFL. It’s obviously no small feat to get drafted. You can pull all the videos and throw around all the opinions you want about the Sanders family, but one day we will applaud what Deion was able to do. What makes it so hard to accept right now is the confidence and borderline arrogance the Sanders’ had throughout the draft process.

Shedeur Sanders is the Cleveland Browns problem, which is the last thing this locker room needs

The Cleveland Browns had an odd draft. Not only was it questionable to draft Dillon Gabriel as a top-100 player, but to then turn about and draft Sanders two rounds later – trading up to do so at that – was a head scratcher.

Worse than that, they already became public enemy No. 1 of the NFL when they threw $230 million at Deshaun Watson. That affected the locker room tremendously as the Browns are still trying to recover from that mistake. Now they’ve added Sanders to that quarterback room.

The Browns are setting themselves up for yet another roller coaster season. I don’t mind them taking Sanders, especially with two first-round picks next year to correct another fumbled quarterback move. I don’t like that the Browns took Sanders knowing what comes with it.

Sanders isn’t just a quarterback who was taken later in the NFL Draft than he expected. He’s a player who was criticized for his ego and arrogance in the pre-draft process. I’m sure that will be amplified with him falling out of the first round.

It could be the fuel that motivates him or could be what further wrecks this quarterback room. The Browns have spent decades looking for their franchise guy; spent hundreds of millions of dollars thinking they’ve found the right person.

Maybe they have that in Shedeur, we don’t know yet. But whether they do or not won’t be the focus of the conversation. It’s everything Shedeur and his dad says that will not only be blown out of proportion, but taken to a new level. I guess this organization truly loves being the nucleus of drama in the NFL.