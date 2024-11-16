Deion Sanders makes impassioned plea to Heisman voters on Travis Hunter’s behalf
By Austen Bundy
The No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes made an emphatic statement Saturday with their 49-24 victory over preseason Big 12 favorites Utah.
Two-way super star Travis Hunter logged 60 total yards and rushed for a crazy five-yard touchdown that felt like he scrambled for 30.
The six-foot-one, 21-year-old just continued to impress the nation with his incredible abilities. Putting an exclamation point on his nation-leading Heisman Trophy candidacy with his third interception of the season, hitting the trophy pose in the endzone after.
It's going to take a season-ending injury (God forbid) or a nearby competitor like Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel or Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty having an absolutely massive final three games to take away the award from him.
Coach Prime pleads with Heisman voters to lock their ballots for Hunter
Head coach Deion Sanders has been a relatively controversial figure in some college football circles. But whatever you think of him, it can't be denied that he cares deeply for his players.
During his post-game news conference, Sanders went to bat for Hunter's Heisman campaign as the regular season winds down. He asked voters to put aside any quarrel with him and focus purely on Hunter's achievements.
"Don't allow their hatred for me to interfere with our kids' success," he pleaded. "Get the kids what they deserve, man."
It's hard to see what else could be holding back voters from handing Hunter the Heisman right now. He's doing things that are Primetime-esque and that we haven't seen since Desmond Howard's 1992 campaign.
Colorado has been subject to criticism over Sanders' coaching style and the sometimes flashy and arrogant attitudes taken by student-athletes.
Whether that has translated into drawn-out hesitancy to award players like Hunter major individual awards is yet to be seen, but it would be a shame to see that play a factor in a narrow loss.
Regardless, Hunter has earned his spot in New York City as a Heisman finalist and should be hearing his name called in December.