Deion Sanders is aware Derek Carr injury update opens door for Shedeur to land with Saints

Deion Sanders is already visualizing where his son Shedeur will be playing. And it feels like he’s perfectly content with the fact that it won’t be a team inside the top 3 of the draft.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick posted to his X platform account, “That 9th pick gonna be all kinds of interesting” with a fingers crossed emoji after it. Deion Sanders then took to his own X platform account to respond with eye emojis.

The Saints might be in the market for a new quarterback as the Derek Carr saga continues to spiral. Latest reports reveal Carr's 2025 season is in jeopardy with a shoulder injury that could require surgery.

Everything is lining up for Sanders to land in New Orleans. The Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants have pretty much sealed their quarterback rooms before the draft. Every other team between the No. 4 pick and the No. 8 pick are content with their quarterback situations as well.

That leaves the door wide open for Shedeur Sanders to fall to the Saints. And truthfully, he’d be the perfect quarterback for first-year coach Kellen Moore to work with.

Shedeur Sanders landing with Saints became more realistic based on Friday news

The Browns opted to run it back with Joe Flacco and it all but sealed that Shedeur Sanders should be on the board at the No. 9 pick for the Saints. Kellen Moore needed to rid himself of the Derek Carr era and not let his tenure be marred by his inconsistencies.

Moore's worked with quite a few quarterbacks since he reitred from the NFL. He spent time in Dallas with Dak Prescott, the Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert and most recently, winning a Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts on the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanders can be his next project.

Sanders should pretty much fall with ease at this point to the Saints and give Moore the perfect player to begin his head coaching career with. While the Saints need to also address their receiver depth, New Orleans is a good spot for Sanders.

The Saints would allow him to grow without the pressure of winning right now. With that division being as miserable as it is as well, it would provide a great opportunity for them to turn things around in one year.

If Sanders does end up in the Big Easy, the Saints should use the rest of the draft to add around him on both sides of the ball. Alvin Kamara is still a productive back out of the backfield. He’s great both as a receiver and a runner.

I’m not saying the Saints are a quarterback away. But they also don’t have too far too go. The Browns weren’t interested in a rookie and decided to go the bridge route with a familiar face. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the hot seat and saw no value in wasting a top pick on a rookie.

All of that opened the door for Sanders to land in New Orleans. With his dad’s endorsement already – well implied endorsement anyway – Sanders could be walking into a great situation for his rookie season.