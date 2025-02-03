Deion Sanders lets NFL interest get to his head by breaching trust with Shedeur Sanders
By Austen Bundy
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is considered one of the top two quarterback talents in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft and there will certainly be several teams hoping to select him at the top of the first round. In fact, Sanders has been considered by some to be the player most likely to be selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans.
Sanders even spoke with Titans brass at the East-West Shrine Bowl for "a longer time than usual," according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, but it wasn't because he disarmed and charmed the Tennessee staff so well.
No, reportedly Shedeur's father — Colorado head coach Deion Sanders — called in to that hour-long meeting and presumably spoke with the Tennessee representatives.
Deion Sanders is already going back on his promise to not influence Shedeur's draft landing spot
Fans may remember Deion promising — very publicly too — that he would not attempt to persuade teams into drafting his son but that he did have a list of teams he wouldn't allow Shedeur to be drafted by.
Now, it may be splitting hairs to make that distinction but it's important to note that Shedeur is a grown man and a skilled quarterback who can manage his draft journey. He may not be Eli or Peyton Manning, which many are quick to point out in their criticisms of Deion's supposed influence.
We also do not know if Deion crashed the meeting or if Shedeur called him in himself. But, that being said, if Shedeur is truly a top two passing talent in April, then why does Deion feel the need to be so involved? It's understandable to be fearful of certain organizations that have a poor track record with quarterbacks but if he's that good, Shedeur will be able to turn that tide himself.
Reports indicate Tennessee may select Miami's Cam Ward instead of Shedeur at the No. 1 overall pick and even non-passers like Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado two-way phenom and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter could also be in the mix.
Wherever Shedeur lands in April, he will have earned it and he won't need his father's influence to get there.