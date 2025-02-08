Deion Sanders already letting presence be felt in Shedeur's NFL Draft process
Deion Sanders may not be prepared to coach his son in the NFL but that does not mean he won't exert a great deal of influence on his career. The former Cowboys star is bound and determined to make sure that Shedeur Sanders lands with the right team in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The idea that the Colorado head coach has already met with several NFL teams about his son should not surprise anyone. The elder Sanders articulated his belief that his child would be drafted in the top three when former colleague Rich Eisen interviewed him at the Super Bowl. Confidence has never been an issue for the Hall of Fame defensive back who embraced the nickname "Prime Time" during his playing days with the Cowboys.
The more interesting admission from Deion was that he's actively working to steer certain teams away from drafting his son. Smartly, Sanders insists he will not name those teams publicly out of deference to their higher-ups. It's still easy to see how Sanders plans to exert his influence over his son's immediate future in the pre-draft process.
Is anyone surprised to see Deion Sanders getting directly involved?
Interestingly, Sanders did tell Eisen that he has not met with the Titans as of yet. They, of course, hold the No. 1 overall pick and are in need of a franchise quarterback. It's unclear who is responsible for the lack of a meeting between Sanders and Tennessee officials.
Browns GM Andrew Berry has already gone on record with his belief that Sanders' feelings about his son heading to Cleveland would not be an issue for them in terms of possibly selecting the highly-touted quarterback prospect. The Giants hold the No. 3 pick and presumably would be interesting to the Sanders profile because of the possibility of becoming a star in New York.
Any team that is interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders needs to be prepared to manage his father's desire to involve himself in the process. Time will tell whether or not that turns out to be a good thing for the talented quarterback's future in the NFL.