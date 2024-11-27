Deion Sanders' recruiting class could get a huge boost after star defender decommits from Ohio State
By Quinn Everts
Last week, the No. 2 ranked quarterback prospect in the Class of 2025 flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado, where he'll likely take the place of Shedeur Sanders as the Buffs starting quarterback.
Lewis was a pretty huge get for head coach Deion Sanders — and it looks like he's not done yet, as the No. 52 overall player in the class, London Merritt, has decommitted from Ohio State and Colorado appears to be the favorite to sign the defensive end. On3, a reliable recruiting news site, predicts that Merritt will join Deion's crew in 2025.
Merritt would be the highest-ranked defensive player in the Class of 2025 for Colorado, by a long shot. The Buffaloes lead the Big 12 in sacks this season with 34, and Merritt will undoubtedly help keep that number near the top of the conference for years to come.
Deion Sanders is trying to build a consistent winner
And he's well on his way. With two potential top-five NFL Draft picks departing his program next year in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the Buffaloes will have some talent gaps on both sides of the ball next season, but getting Lewis to slot in at quarterback is pretty huge, and getting a player like Merritt would boost the defense considerably. An elite edge-rusher is a prize at any level of football.
At the moment, Sanders class of 2025 isn't overpowering, but landing a 4-star recruit and consensus top 100 talent in the country would providea a boost in rankings for this class. Merritt's interest, combined with Lewis flipping, has this program at least in shouting distance of the recruiting classes of college football's elite programs, which Deion is aiming to join in coming years. He appears to be on his way.