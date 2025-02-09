Deion Sanders shows he has unparalleled pull with latest addition to Colorado coaching staff
By Austen Bundy
College football fans were already optimistic about Colorado's meteoric rise to prominence with Deion Sanders at the helm. Coach Prime took the Buffaloes from an abysmal 1-11 in 2022 to 4-8 in his first season in Boulder and just this past year, he led them to 9-4 and their first winning season since 2016.
Granted, Sanders' son Shedeur was a big factor in that two-year success as the team's quarterback, but he won't be returning in 2025 as he prepares for the NFL Draft. That means Sanders must look elsewhere to beef up his offense, and what better place to start than the running game?
Thursday, the program announced the team had added Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to its staff. The former colleague of Sanders' at NFL Network will coach the running backs with his presumed limitless knowledge of the game.
Deion Sanders adds another Super Bowl champion to his coaching staff
Faulk has never coached in the collegiate world before, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts but he'll have two of Hall of Famers to help him out (Sanders and grad assistant Warren Sapp).
The Super Bowl XXXIV champion was drafted out of San Diego State in 1994, earning three Offensive Player of the Year awards, seven Pro Bowl selections and the 2000 MVP award.
He'll add a lifetime of knowledge to a Colorado running backs room that has been somewhat lacking in electric moments. The team's leading rusher in 2024 tallied just 384 yards (847 yards and 15 touchdowns all rushers combined).
It will be interesting to see if Sanders' NFL experiment continues to yield success. He seems to have learned from the failures of Arizona State's former head coach Herm Edwards, who brought in the likes of Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis to shore up his staff from 2018-22.
Either way, Coach Prime continues to flex on the college football world with his influence and credentials. Colorado will continue to be a program to look out for as long as he's around.