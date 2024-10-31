DeMar DeRozan is in elite company after stellar start to Kings career
Just a few games into his tenure with the Sacramento Kings, DeMar DeRozan has already made history.
The six-time All-Star has scored 20 points or more in each of the Kinigs' first four games joining an elite group of Sacramento greats in Chris Webber and Oscar Robertson, who have had longer 20-point streaks to start their careers with the franchise.
Webber accomplished this similar feat with a streak of seven consecutive 20-point games from Feb. 5 to Feb. 17 during the 1999 season. Meanwhile, Oscar Robertson had a six-game streak from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27 during the 1960 season.
DeMar DeRozan is scorching the nets in Sacramento
It is an impressive feat for DeRozan, who will turn 36 next August.
The former Toronto Raptor has remained one of the game's best scorers thanks to his lethal mid-range game and ability to get to the rim. He is already making an impact with the Kings.
Through the season's first four games, he is currently averaging 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. However, he shines the most in how he complements Kings stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
The veteran guard has managed to fit seamlessly in Mike Brown's offense without taking shots away from Sabonis and Fox, who are both playing some good basketball to start the season.
Sabonis is having an All-Star caliber season out of the gate, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, while Fox remains one of the best point guards in the league, with averages of 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists.
The Kings are 2-2 after defeating the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, their big three are already showing strong level of chemistry throughout this early pat of the season.