DeMarcus Cousins has the worst idea you've ever heard for boosting NBA ratings
Just a few weeks ago, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula proposed that the NBA could benefit from bringing back fighting, reminiscent of the physical altercations that characterized basketball in the 80s and 90s. While the suggestion was largely met with laughter from fans, it caught the attention of former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.
“Two-minute fight sessions, like in hockey,” Cousins suggested. “It gives guys a chance to get it off their chest and then get back to the game. I think it’s entertaining, great for sports. Only the strong survive… I definitely think it would boost ratings.”
Cousins was far from a model of restraint during his NBA career. He’s tied with Shaquille O’Neal for sixth on the league’s all-time list for ejections, with six. Known for his fiery temperament, Cousins often clashed with opponents, engaging in heated exchanges with stars like Kevin Garnett, Zach Randolph, and LeBron James.
The NBA does not need more fighting
Whether fans agree with the idea or not, it’s undeniable that fights grab attention. The crowd erupts, phones come out, and social media buzzes when tempers flare on the court. Draymond Green has been central to some of the league’s most viral moments, from his spinning back-fist on Suns center Jusuf Nurkić to his infamous stomp on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Last season, Dillon Brooks and Anthony Edwards topped the league in technical fouls with 15 each, earning reputations for refusing to back down.
While fights may excite fans in the moment, the NBA’s younger audience has ushered in a more PG-rated style of play. The league prioritizes keeping its stars on the court, avoiding altercations that could lead to suspensions. In a time of heightened competitiveness, the NBA can’t afford to sideline its biggest attractions over preventable incidents. For now, Cousins and Mazzula will have to wait, as physical confrontations remain off the table.