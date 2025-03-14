DeMarcus Lawrence throws serious shade at Cowboys while explaining Seahawks signing

Shots fired, shots fired! Former Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence didn't parse words when letting us all know how he felt about his time in Jerryworld.

While giving an interview with Brian Nemhausser of Hawk Blogger on Thursday, Lawrence spoke candidly about why he decided to leave Dallas and sign for the Seattle Seahawks.

"Dallas is my home, you know, made my home there, my whole family lives there ... but I know for sure I'm never going to win a Super Bowl there," he said.

Lawrence was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He became an immediate impact player in his second season onward, logging 61.5 career sacks and 285 solo tackles while in Dallas.

But he was right about one thing though, he didn't come close to sniffing a Super Bowl as a Cowboy.

However, he might want to be careful about dropping that kind of diss when he didn't exactly sign for a contender. Lawrence agreed to a three-year, $32.5 million contract with Seattle as free agency opened this week.

Yes, Seattle has new quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm. He helped the Minnesota Vikings win 14 games in 2024 but the Seahawks don't exactly have a supporting cast. It officially traded top receiver DK Metcalf away to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday and cut long-time veteran Tyler Lockett among others.

It's not entirely guaranteed he's going to compete for a Super Bowl in the Pacific Northwest either. Lawrence is in the twilight of his career so it's natural to chase a ring. But to drop that kind of shade when he signed for a team that also missed the playoffs in 2024 is a bit cringey.