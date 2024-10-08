Dennis Allen might actually do what Saints fans want with Derek Carr replacement
By Lior Lampert
To the dismay of New Orleans Saints fans everywhere, Derek Carr exited the fourth quarter of the team's Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But that possibly isn't even been the worst part of the situation.
Jake Haener, a 2023 fourth-round pick, entered the contest for a hurt Carr. Many may not be familiar with the backup quarterback, and those who do probably recognize him for his viral rookie photoshoot pictures. So, rolling with the former instead of fellow understudy signal-caller and rookie Spencer Rattler felt questionable by Saints head coach Dennis Allen, to put it kindly.
Suddenly, Carr is reportedly "expected to miss multiple games" after suffering an oblique injury versus the Chiefs, prompting us to revisit the Haener/Rattler dilemma. However, Allen seems willing and ready to rectify his decision as the Saints prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Rattler is a "strong candidate" to get the nod in Carr's stead. Despite turning to Haener in relief of Carr versus the Chiefs, New Orleans could pivot 2024 fifth-round pick versus the Bucs.
Dennis Allen might actually do what Saints fans want with Derek Carr replacement
Not to be disrespectful or offensive to Haener, but his insertion under center felt like an unserious move by Allen. Seeing him be the substitute for Carr yielded a collective sigh from Who Dat Nation, and understandably so. Nonetheless, the New Orleans sideline general appears to have come to his senses.
Perhaps Allen went with Haener because he didn't want to throw Rattler into the fire. Playing against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions on their home field on such short notice is far from an ideal environment. Thrusting a first-year passer who's yet to make his regular-season debut into that circumstance is a thankless job.
Regardless, Allen may as well have signed a resignation letter if he stuck with Haener beyond his small sample size in Kansas City. The 25-year-old completed two of his seven passes for 17 scoreless yards, adding 11 yards through the ground on two carries.
Rattler generated buzz for his solid showing during the preseason. He completed 53 percent of his passes for 202 yards and a touchdown, plus another 26 yards and a score with his legs. With Carr out for the foreseeable future, the Saints could rely on him to build on his exhibition success.