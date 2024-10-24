25-under-25: Dereck Lively's game is simple but perfect
By Ian Levy
The game has evolved and so have the big men. You have versatile hubs like Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis and Alperen Şengün, equally comfortable backing down in the post or orchestrating from the elbows. You have traditional low-block behemoths like Joel Embiid, but with the added wrinkle of 3-point shots and face-up dominance. You have small-ball wizards like Draymond Green, shooting guards in disguise like Karl-Anthony Towns and shot-blocking, floor spacing unicorns like Kristaps Porzingis.
But in all that novelty, that utility of a big man who blocks shots and finish plays is as important as ever.
Dereck Lively II is a familiar archetype
Dereck Lively II was a highly ranked recruit whose NBA Draft stock eroded just a bit in his one season at Duke, as any promise of versatility was never really fulfilled. His freshman season revealed him to be a mobile, bouncy, 7-foot-1 big of a familiar archetype. He wasn't going to handle the ball on the perimeter or drain jumpers. He wasn't going to work from the elbows and drop dimes to cutters or blow past his man. He was going to crash the glass, set solid screens, alter shots and dunk everything he could.
It turned out that was exactly what the Dallas Mavericks needed.
The Mavs took him with the No. 12 pick and plugged him right into the starting lineup, unusualy for a rookie big. He was a bit overshadowed by the mid-season addition of Daniel Gafford — a slightly more experienced big man in a similar mold who started his Mavs tenure by making 33 shots in a row.
Gafford may have supplanted Lively in the staring lineup for the Finals run, but Lively is the big man of the future for Dallas. He averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in just over 23 minutes per game, shooting 74.7 percent from the field.
Lively's utility comes, primarily, in how how works with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
and roughly two-thirds of his shots were dunks.
