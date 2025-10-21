Dereck Lively is ready to put the Mavs on his back

Dereck Lively II landed at No. 24 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Dereck Lively was worth every penny of the $750,000 fine the Dallas Mavericks received for openly tanking to keep their top-10-protected 2023 first-round pick. That’s a slap on the wrist in NBA money, one that the team would happily pay again knowing it landed them their long-term center.

The basketball Gods questionably shone upon the Mavericks for purposely losing down the stretch of the 2022-23 season. Lively burst onto the scene as an immediate-impact contributor for Dallas as a rookie and was a key piece of their surprising 2024 Finals run. His sophomore campaign was marred by injury, but make no mistake, he was every bit as effective when healthy.

Mavericks fans are understandably in a weird place. On one hand, the still-stunning blockbuster trade that sent ex-franchise centerpiece Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers continues to hover over them. On the other hand, there’s plenty to be excited about in Dallas, specifically Lively, who comes in at No. 24 on FanSided’s annual 25-under-25 rankings.

The Dallas Mavericks have a rising star in Dereck Lively II

Lively is a budding young big man who’s polished and well beyond his years for a player, particularly for a typically slow-developing position. He’s already a high-end rim-runner/protector and has flashed traits and upsides well beyond this archetype.

A sturdy screener and fluid mover with tantalizing athleticism, Lively is an ideal pick-and-roll partner. He knifes through defenses like they’re warm butter before using his uncanny pogo-stick leaping ability and mobility to thrive as an elite lob threat. The Duke product can soar in the air and slam down any alley-oop thrown to him, thanks to an incredible 7-foot-7 wingspan and catch radius.

Often planted to the dunker spot, Lively has looked comfortable operating from the top of the key, nail or elbows. He has a great feel for the game and a high basketball IQ, especially for a 7-footer who doesn’t turn 22 until February. His underrated passing, processing speed and decision-making simultaneously counteract spacing concerns and unlock creative actions that get other players moving off the ball.

Dallas has yet to unleash Lively as a high-post hub, though that figures to come in due course. Perhaps the Mavs give him more playmaking opportunities while nine-time All-Star floor general Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL. He does boast the tools to take steps forward as a facilitator, as demonstrated by his year-over-year assist percentage rising from 6.4 to 14.3.

Moreover, Lively has a relentless motor. His boundless energy and knack for knowing where to be enable him to be a menace on the glass – on both sides of the court. He was one of 19 players to average at least two offensive rebounds per contest (minimum 20 games played).

Defensively, quick feet, impressive agility and lateral speed allow Lively to switch onto guards. He can stay in front of smaller, shiftier opponents and does a great job closing out on shooters. However, his length and verticality give him margin for error to disrupt blow-by drives.

An innate sense of awareness might be the most overlooked aspect of Lively’s skill set. There’s something to be said for embracing and starring in your role, even if it’s being relegated to doing the unsexy and dirty work down low. He handles his responsibilities assigned to the fullest degree and doesn’t try to step out of his comfort zone.

Between Lively and 2025 No. 1 overall selection Cooper Flagg, the Mavs have a pair of organizational building blocks and an ascending two-way duo. Both possess the two-way versatility necessary in today’s era of hoops, giving Dallas a bright future.