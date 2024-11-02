Derek Carr can make NFL history in the worst way possible with a loss to the Panthers
By John Buhler
I am not counting on it. You should not either, but it could happen. In what will be the saddest game of Week 9, the 2-6 New Orleans Saints will travel to Charlotte to take on their NFC South rival in the 1-7 Carolina Panthers. While the Saints beat the brakes off the Panthers earlier in the season 47-10 to start the season, they have only won one game since, and that was Week 2 vs. the Dallas Cowboys...
Because the Panthers and Saints are divisional rivals, they play a home-and-home each year. Given the nature of the NFC South, sweeping a hated foe is easier said than done. Even though the Saints are a touchdown favorite on the road, what if the Panthers beat New Orleans? That would be seven losses in a row for the Saints, and probably the end of the line for failing head coach Dennis Allen.
A loss to the Panthers would also make very bad history for quarterback Derek Carr. Falling to Carolina would mean that he would have lost to 31 NFL teams in his career, which would be a league record. Several other quarterbacks have lost to 30 NFL teams, but never 31. Even worse, he could conceivably lose to all 32 if he falls to his former team in the Las Vegas Raiders at the end of the year.
If Carr falls to Carolina and Las Vegas later this season, the Saints will have much bigger problems.
Derek Carr can make bad NFL history with a loss to the Carolina Panthers
I did not expect for the Saints to do much this year, but who could have foreseen them being this bad this soon at this point of the season? New Orleans was probably going to be somewhere between a 10-7 or 7-10 team, give or take. Are we sure they are even going to match the latter? If they lose on the road to the Panthers, there is a chance they end up in last place in the NFC South behind Carolina.
It seemed as though Carr was in the midst of a career renaissance with Klint Kubiak serving as the Saints' new offensive coordinator. Instead, we have come to realize that Carolina is once again one of the worst teams in the league and Dallas is not that much better. While teams go on winning and losing streaks in the NFL all the time, anything that exceeds three in either direction always stand out.
Overall, what Carr could potentially do is one of those bad accomplishments that are not as bad as they sound. When you lose to more teams than anyone, it means you have played for a very long time, which Carr has. It would be losing the most Super Bowls as a starter or throwing the most interceptions in one's career. At the end of the day, these are accomplishments based on longevity.
If Carr beats Carolina, but loses to Las Vegas, he could accomplish losing to all 32 by next season.