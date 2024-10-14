Derek Jeter and A-Rod Yankees clip will look great in Guardians World Series documentary
The Cleveland Guardians continued their outstanding season, coming back from a 2-1 deficit in the ALDS to stun the Detroit Tigers, winning that series in five hard-fought games to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016. Their matchup in the ALCS will be a familiar postseason foe, the New York Yankees.
Most experts making their picks for this series have the Yankees winning, and that doesn't feel like a hot take. The Yankees have a lot more star power, were the better regular season team, won the regular season series against Cleveland, and have had their way against the Guardians in October in recent years.
While the Yankees are favored, it wouldn't be overly shocking to see the Guardians come out on top. Their lineup, led by Jose Ramirez, has potential, even if it was inconsistent in the ALDS, and their bullpen, of course, is as elite as any in the game. They're as legit as any team in the American League, and were the No. 2 seed for a reason.
No matter who is picked to win, this series figures to be a competitive one in the eyes of many. Well, except for former Yankees Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez, who might've just given the Guardians and their fans the bulletin board material that they need.
Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez give Guardians prime bulletin board material ahead of ALCS matchup
When discussing New York's path to the World Series, Jeter and A-Rod did not mince words. They believe their path is easy.
"You never have an easy road to the World Series, but if the Yankees could pick and choose their opponents, I think they got the two that they would pick and choose because of the success that they've had against the AL Central," Jeter said.
Jeter tried to soften the blow by saying no path is easy, but Guardians fans won't be fooled by this. Jeter believes that the Yankees have an easy path to the World Series because both of the AL teams they will face on the AL side of the bracket play in the AL Central. That's his reasoning.
The Yankees did find a way to beat the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS in four games, but each one was close. The final score differential was 14-12 New York. Had a couple of things gone Kansas City's way, the Royals could've easily won the series, and the Guardians are better than the Royals. What did Jeter see in the ALDS that suggests that the Yankees will sleepwalk their way to the World Series?
As if Jeter's remarks weren't bad, A-Rod's were worse.
"You don't have to say it, I'll say it. They have an easy road to the World Series. It's never easy, right, but this is their clearest path in 20 years."
Jeter and A-Rod are acting as if the Guardians are the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland won 92 games, a whole two games fewer than the Yankees. The Yankees should be favored, but again, would it be insanely outlandish to say Cleveland will win this series?
The bias from Jeter and A-Rod is evident, and should give the Guardians that much more motivation to silence their doubters. If they can pull off the series win and end up winning the World Series (would not be shocking in the slightest), this clip should be right in the beginning of their documentary.