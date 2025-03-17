Derek Stingley's record-breaking deal doesn't address Texans root problem

This offseason, the cornerback market was officially reset after the Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Jaycee Horn on a four-year, $100 million contract extension. With an annual salary of $25 million, Horn was officially the highest-paid cornerback not only in the NFL currently, but all-time.

This was good news for other top cornerbacks in the NFL who are due for new deals. For those teams, they would have to get deals done quickly before the price tag gets even more expensive. The Houston Texans got a deal done relatively quickly for Derek Stingley Jr.

On Monday, the Texans and Stingley agreed to terms on a three-year, $90 million contract, according to multiple reports. At $30 million per year, the cornerback market was reset once again.

The top has been blown off the DB market. Sources say #Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. is the NFL’s new highest paid DB.



Stingley has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $90M deal — $30M per year. The deal done by David Mulugheta of @AthletesFirst includes a whopping $89M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/sG0tQU3j0U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2025

It was a solid move for the Texans to get a deal done to ensure one of their top young stars didn't hit free agency. While that's all well and good, there is still one area the Texans need to be conerned about, and that's their offensive line. Because without quarterback C.J. Stroud upright, the Texans are going to be in trouble.

Texans need to address offensive line after Derek Stingley Jr. contract extension

It should be noted that Houston's offensive line last season wasn't great. Look no further than the team's Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, where Stroud was sacked a staggering eight times for a loss of 58 yards.

But what the Texans have done this offseason to retool at the line of scrimmage has been confusing to say the least.

The team did get rid of former first-round pick Kenyon Green in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Then, the team released Shaq Mason, who allowed 34 pressures and eight sacks on 931 snaps at guard, per Pro Football Focus. They then brought in Ed Ingram in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Ingram is an improvement, but not by a wide margin.

But Houston's biggest move to change the offensive line was to trade away their best lineman in tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans dealt Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for 2025 third and seventh-round picks and 2026 second and fourth-round picks.

Yes, Houston got four draft picks out of the deal, but it's going to be hard to replace Tunsil. This past season, Tunsil allowed just 19 pressures, 14 quarterback hurries, three quarterback hits, and two sacks in 1,026 snaps. Replacing Tunsil will be difficult, considering there aren't many quality left tackle options in free agency. The only way they can replace Tunsil is through the NFL Draft, but that is a gamble. While there could be solid options available when they are on the clock with the 25th overall pick, it's not a given that a rookie will immediately step in and be able to hold back NFL pass rushers.

Don't get us wrong, getting Stingley's contract done was a good deal, especially with the price tag of cornerbacks increasing. But the Texans seriously need to focus on fixing the offensive line and ensure Stroud has time in the pocket to make plays and lead the team to victories.