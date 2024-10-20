Deshaun Watson carted off field with terrifying achilles injury against the Bengals
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns quarterback problem just got a whole lot more complicated. While Deshaun Watson poses his own questions both on and off the field, the Browns are fully invested in him from the top-down. Jimmy Haslam is paying this man a record amount of guarantee money, and the Browns mortgaged much of their future for him.
Watson was carted off the field on Sunday afternoon with what looked to be a serious achilles injury. I don't recommend watching the instant replay, as Watson stayed down on the field for a long time.
Watson's injury was non-contract, which means the Browns should be prepared for the worst. It's never a good thing when a player gets injured, yet Cleveland fans were calling for Watson's benching for several weeks running.
Cleveland Browns depth chart: Who is Deshaun Watson's backup QB?
While most would assume Watson's backup is Jameis Winston, the Browns actually tabbed Dorian Thompson-Robinson as QB2 on Sunday. Thompson-Robinson should start the remainder of the game if Watson's injury was indeed as bad as it looked.
Position
Player
QB1
Deshaun Watson
QB2
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
QB3
Jameis Winston
Thompson-Robinson was given an opportunity, albeit at the detriment of his teammate. DTR is a former UCLA quarterback who has shown flashes in the preseason. However, he struggled during the regular season in his rookie year, and Joe Flacco eventually replacement him.
What should the Browns do with Deshaun Watson long-term?
If Deshaun Watson is indeed out for a significant period of time, the Browns should look for another long-term option at the position. Inevitably, that is how the NFL works. The starting job safely belonged to Deshaun until his poor play and an unfortunate injury took it from him.
The Browns will start Thompson-Robinson for the remainder of this game. Winston isn't a bad backup plan if DRT flames out. However, they ought to consider a trade if they intend to contend this season. If Justin Fields and/or Russell Wilson weren't in Cleveland's division, that would be an obvious choice.