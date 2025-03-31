Desmond Bane gets honest about Taylor Jenkins, but it points to a bigger problem

Last week, the Memphis Grizzlies made one of the most surprising coaching decisions of the season, parting ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. Not only was the timing questionable — just 10 games left in the regular season — but the Grizzlies were also sitting in the fifth seed in the Western Conference, well positioned to make the playoffs.

Following Memphis' first game without Jenkins — a 127-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — reporters asked Desmond Bane about the situation and the team’s decision to replace their coach so late in the season.

"It's on us for sure. … Coach didn't shoot one shot all season, he didn't guard anybody."

The reported meeting between Jenkins and the front office on March 28 led to a shocking dismissal that caught the former head coach off guard. Jenkins had spent six seasons with the Grizzlies, finishing with a .538 win percentage and leading the team to three straight playoff appearances from 2021 to 2023.

All season, questions lingered about whether Memphis had solidified itself as a true championship contender. A young team that once struggled to find its identity had seemingly turned the corner, even holding the second seed in the West at one point. However, they struggled to close out games against top-tier opponents, suffering multiple losses to teams like the Cavaliers, Knicks, Thunder, and Lakers.

The Memphis Grizzlies players might not have been on board with the firing of Taylor Jenkins

Regardless of whether fans agree with Jenkins' firing, the situation highlights a bigger issue plaguing front offices around the league: a lack of communication and compassion for the players. Bane’s raw and emotional response was a clear indication that major decisions — ones that directly affect the locker room — are often made without consulting the players.

This isn’t an isolated incident. Less than two months ago, Nico Harrison stunned the NBA by trading away Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers on a random Saturday night. The deal, negotiated solely between Rob Pelinka and Harrison, blindsided everyone — including Dončić, Kyrie Irving, Jason Kidd, and even Mark Cuban — who found out only when Shams Charania broke the news. Fans even speculated that Charania’s account had been hacked due to the sheer disbelief surrounding the trade.

Another example came at the trade deadline when rookie Dalton Knecht was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets — only for the trade to collapse and send him back to the Lakers. Knecht later admitted the ordeal took a toll on his mindset, affecting his ability to play freely.

At the end of the day, the NBA is no different from any other major sports league: it’s a business. Front offices prioritize roster moves that maximize returns and align with ownership’s vision for the team. But when players repeatedly find themselves blindsided by decisions that impact their careers and futures, trust erodes.

If this pattern continues, more stars could look to force their way out, leaving both fans and franchises searching for stability in a league that increasingly feels detached from the very people who make it what it is.