The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic came out of left field with a blockbuster trade on Sunday morning. Desmond Bane is on his way to Orlando, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap going to Memphis in the exchange, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

This is... shocking. Bane has not been involved in a single rumor to date. Under contract through 2029 at an excellent rate, there was no reason to even speculate about him as a trade candidate. And yet, for an Orlando team in desperate need of shooting, this trade feels like the big swing we've been waiting for. It honestly makes a degree of sense for all parties involved.

That said, four first-round picks (and a swap!) is a heck of a lot, especially when Orlando does not feel like a complete NBA Finals threat at the conclusion of this deal. The Magic still need backcourt help. Maybe a bit of frontcourt depth. This trade makes it hard to flesh out the rest of the roster.

Magic grade: C+

Grizzlies grade: A-

