Details of Steelers trade for Preston Smith make Omar Khan look genius
By Kinnu Singh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have historically been a conservative organization when it comes to adding external players. The strategy of drafting and developing their own homegrown talent paid dividends in the past, but the 2023 season made it evident that the team would have to deviate from their standard protocol to resuscitate the deteriorating roster.
Since being hired in 2022, Steelers general manager Omar Khan has developed a reputation for his unorthodox and aggressive approach to roster building. Just this offseason, Khan rejuvenated the team with several low-risk trades and big-name free agency signings.
Khan revamped the quarterback room by shipping away Kenny Pickett, signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields. While the quarterbacks took up most of the spotlight, the Steelers also bolstered their defense by signing safety DeShon Elliott and making linebacker Patrick Queen the highest-paid free agent in franchise history.
So far, the moves have paid off. The Steelers entered their bye week with a 6-2 record, but Khan clearly wasn't satisfied.
Steelers' trade for Preston Smith could prove to be another steal
Pittsburgh pulled off two more moves before the trade deadline at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. After trading for New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams, Khan acquired linebacker Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick.
Smith requested a trade out of Green Bay a few weeks ago because he didn't feel comfortable with the scheme under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live.
The 10-year veteran spent the majority of his career as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, but he was moved to defensive end when Hafley switched the team's base package to a 4-3 front. The positional change proved to be detrimental to Smith's production.
Smith posted at least eight sacks in four of his first five seasons in Green Bay, but his production took a significant dip this season. The 31-year-old has just a 7.1 quarterback pressure rate on 156 pass rush snaps this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
The Steelers are hoping the pass rusher can return to his usual production in their 3-4 defense. Smith said he already "loves the scheme" and is excited about the opportunity, according to Farabaugh.
Smith will join a sensational pass rushing unit in Pittsburgh that already includes T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. With Smith in the rotation, the Steelers front seven should be able to remain fresh enough to terrorize opposing quarterbacks throughout all four quarters of the game.
Khan's masterful work has transformed a team that was difficult to watch during the 2023 season. After scoring the fifth-fewest points per game (17.9) and throwing for the eighth-fewest passing yards per game (186.1), the Steelers have emerged as a much more dynamic and versatile team in 2024.
The Steelers have improved to 13th in scoring offense this season, and their stifling defense has allowed the second-fewest points in the league.