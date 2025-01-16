Detroit Lions' 2025 playoff schedule: Game days, start times, opponents and more
By John Buhler
And then there were eight... With Super Wild Card Weekend having run its course last week, six playoff teams advanced and six went home for the winter. We learned that Baltimore, Buffalo, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington have what it takes to keep on dancing, but juggernauts like Detroit and Kansas City loom large. Only one of these teams will win the whole thing.
With the divisional round rapidly approaching, I wanted to take a look at what must happen for the Detroit Lions to make their first trip to the Super Bowl. Houston is still alive to make their first, while Cleveland and Jacksonville will have to wait until at least next year to attempt to right that wrong. The Lions have shown you can go from the dog house to the penthouse with the right structure in place.
Since Detroit and Kansas City are the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, the path to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans runs through Ford Field in the NFC and Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC. This may be familiar territory for the Chiefs, but this is largely untrodden for the Lions. Regardless, these two teams were my picks to make it to New Orleans this year and I think they are on a collision course.
But before we even get to that point, who do the Lions play in the NFC Divisional Round this week?
Who do the Detroit Lions play in the NFC Divisional Round?
Detroit will host the No. 6-seeded Washington Commanders in their NFC Divisional Round matchup. Washington won double-digit games under new head coach Dan Quinn with 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels thriving in his first season as their franchise quarterback. Washington has shown a proclivity for winning tight games down the stretch, as illustrated by their wild card victory.
Washington upset the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime on Sunday night during Super Wild Card Weekend. While Washington looked the part in that game, the Commanders are the only non-division winner who has advanced to the divisional round. Everybody else left standing was a top-four seed in their respective conference. This is a huge opportunity for Detroit.
Now that we know who they are playing next, here is a look at what may be on the horizon for Detroit.
Detroit Lions playoff schedule: Dates, times for every round
Here are the three dates to circle on the playoff calendar if you have any rooting interest in the Lions.
Date and Time
Playoff Round
Opponent
TV Channel
Saturday, Jan. 18 (8:00 p.m. ET)
Divisional Round
vs. Washington Commanders
FOX
Sunday, Jan. 26 (3:00 p.m. ET)
NFC Championship Game
TBD
FOX
Sunday, Feb. 9 (6:30 p.m. ET)
Super Bowl LIX
AFC Champion
FOX
We know that Washington will be the first team the Lions will be playing this postseason. Again, having the first-round bye is huge for the Lions' chances of finally getting to a Super Bowl. Kickoff from Ford Field on Saturday, Jan. 18 will be at 8:00 p.m. ET. FOX will have the telecast of Commanders at Lions. From there, the winner awaits whoever comes out of the other NFC Divisional Round game.
Should the Lions beat the Commanders, they will host the winner of the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at the No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. That game will air on FOX with a 3:00 p.m. ET kick on Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner of that game will face whoever comes out of the AFC between the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens or the Houston Texans.
Super Bowl 59 will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. FOX will have the telecast between the AFC and NFC champions. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday. New Orleans is a regular host of the Super Bowl because it's such a great event city with a domed stadium. It would be special for Dan Campbell, as he used to coach in New Orleans.
It starts and ends with the Lions getting a victory over the Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.