Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds, picks, stats and betting trends for Week 6
By Criss Partee
Week 6 is upon us in the NFL and the 3-1 Detroit Lions are in town visiting the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys. Dallas is coming off a close victory over Pittsburgh last week while Detroit should be well rested coming off the bye. When these teams last met in Week 17 last season, the Cowboys edged out the Lions, 20-19, with help from a controversial call by the referees. So, Detroit will be looking to exact a little revenge this time around.
Lions vs. Cowboys: What you need to know
The Dallas Cowboys have dominated this series in recent years winning the last six meetings. After last season’s debacle with the refs, the Lions will definitely be ready to come into Big D and handle business. These teams are fully expected to be in the mix toward the end of the season although it’s been a rough start for Dallas.
It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Cowboys winning their first game, then losing two in a row before bouncing back to win their last two games. Even in those wins the offense hasn’t been consistent and put up just 20 points in each of the last two weeks.
That will probably need to change this week against Detroit as they have one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL. Detroit is currently eighth in scoring averaging 26 points per game. So, head coach Mike McCarthy and his offense will need to bring their A game in Week 6.
Over the last two games, Dallas’ defense has stepped up holding the Steelers and Giants to 32 points combined. That was a pleasant and welcomed surprise, especially with Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence out against Pittsburgh. Lawrence is on IR (foot) so he’ll be sidelined for at least another few weeks and Parsons could miss his second consecutive game as well with a high ankle sprain.
The winner of this game will put themselves in a great position moving forward in the NFC. Detroit is looking up at undefeated Minnesota and one-loss Washington in the conference wanting to keep pace. Dallas is one of five teams in the NFC sitting at 3-2 entering Week 6 action.
So, this game is of the utmost importance for the Cowboys, not wanting to fall further from the head of the pack. A win for Dallas over Detroit would be huge especially heading into the bye and facing San Francisco on the other side. After that, Atlanta, Philly, Houston and Washington follow. The Cowboys are in the thick of the toughest stretch of their season and will learn a lot about themselves over the next month and change.
How to watch Lions vs. Cowboys live
- Date: Sunday, October 13
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Site: AT&T Stadium
- City: Irving, TX
- TV/Streaming: FOX, Sling TV, Fubo TV and other streaming services
Latest game odds for Lions vs. Cowboys in Week 6
The latest odds as of Friday via BETMGM:
• Money line: DET -160 DAL +135
• Spread: DET -3 DAL +3
• Total: Over/Under 52
Lions vs. Cowboys team stats and betting trends
- The Lions are expected to cover the spread with 61% confidence based on recent against-the-spread (ATS) trends
- Dak Prescott has hit the over on passing yards in 7 of his last 8 home games
- Ezekiel Elliot has hit the longest rush under in 7 of his last 9 games
- Dak Prescott has hit the under on carries in 6 of his last 7 games
- Jared Goff has hit the over on passing yards in 14 of his last 19 games
- Jahmyr Gibbs has hit the longest rush over in 10 of his last 11 games
- Jared Goff has hit the under on rushing yards in 8 of his last 9 road games
Player news and injuries
- Cowboys – DeMarcus Lawrence (IR)
- Cowboys – Brandin Cooks (IR)
- Cowboys – Marshawn Kneeland (IR)
- Cowboys – Micah Parsons (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Trevon Diggs (Questionable)
- Cowboys – Eric Kendricks (Questionable)
- Lions – Kerby Joseph (Questionable)