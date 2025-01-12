Who do the Detroit Lions play next? Playoff bracket and matchup scenarios
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings last week in a battle for the NFC North. The winner of that game received the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs, while the loser unfortunately got the No. 5 seed, and a battle against the Los Angeles Rams in LA (which has been moved to Arizona).
The Lions phenomenal season has one goal – to win a Super Bowl. Despite all the injuries, if the Lions fail to reach that goal there is no guarantee they'll be on the precipice again in the years to come. Detroit football fans have learned this the hard way. Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford came and went without a single Super Bowl appearance. Heck, Stafford won a Super Bowl eventually – just after he was traded to the Rams.
The NFC Playoffs have yet to play out. None of the game have been played, so theoretically the Lions do not know their opponent. However, I will do my best to predict who the Lions will play. Please, no shooting the messenger.
Who do the Detroit Lions play next in the NFL Playoffs? Well, it depends
The Lions next game depends on how the playoffs unfold. There are three NFC games remaining on the docket as of this writing. If the Green Bay Packers, the No. 7 seed, defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, then they will travel to Detroit for a Divisional Round matchup between two NFC North foes. The NFL re-seeds after the Wild Card round to determine matchups. The lowest seed will play the Lions, meaning if any of the Packers, Vikings or Commanders win, they will be the Lions next opponent assuming the rest if chalk.
Detroit is most familiar with divisional opponents, which is both comforting and terrifying. A playoff game agains the Packers or Vikings can go either way. Green Bay and Minnesota are fresh of losing the division to the Lions, of all teams, and thus want revenge. The Commanders – despite the emergence of Jayden Daniels – are probably the preferred matchup from Dan Campbell's perspective.
Lions vs NFC Playoff field matchup history: How Jared Goff plays against contenders
In theory, the Lions can play no lower than the No. 4 seed, the Los Angeles Rams, whom they beat last postseason. Jared Goff is one of the best quarterbacks in Detroit history, but he's had his struggles against various teams – for the most part early in his career. Here is how Goff has performed against his possible playoff opponents.
Lions opponent
Jared Goff Yards
Jared Goff Touchdowns
Jared Goff Interceptions
Packers
2,110
16
4
Commanders
784
7
2
Vikings
2884
18
5
Rams
485
2
3
Based on those statistics, the Rams are the least-ideal of those potential matchups, which makes a lot of sense. Sean McVay has a lot of familiarity with Goff, as the Rams once drafted him first overall. Los Angeles knows his strengths and weaknesses better than anyone else. If Detroit can avoid the Rams in the Divisional Round, they should consider their bye week a win of its own.