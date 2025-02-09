Detroit's rumored Alex Bregman fallback plan should give Scott Boras all the leverage
By Austin Owens
Earlier this offseason, the Detroit Tigers seemed like they might be the favorite to sign free agent third baseman Alex Bregman. But things have changed over the last few weeks, as Bregman and his agent Scott Boras have not backed away from their desires of a long-term contract — a contract that Detroit, and every other suitor, seems disinclined to match right now.
There are no signs that indicate Bregman is close to making a deal with anyone, but the most recent rumors suggest he will end up with the Chicago Cubs. If Detroit is unable to acquire Bregman, their next best option may be a little unsettling to Tigers fans.
Is Justin Turner really the Tigers' best Alex Bregman backup plan?
After coming off of an impressive playoff push in 2024, the Tigers are ready to prove they can win now. While there is no doubt that Detroit would love to sign Bregman, like all other teams in the Bregman sweepstakes, they are hesitant to commit to a six or seven-year contract worth a lot of money.
If Bregman were to sign a seven-year deal, he would be 37 years of age at the end of his contract. When teams look at Nolan Arenado's current situation with the St. Louis Cardinals, they see the potential dangers of giving Bregman what he wants. However, if the Tigers' next best option is Justin Turner, Scott Boras may have all the leverage he needs to make a move happen.
Turner in his prime would be a great fit for the Tigers, but those days are long gone. 2024 was Turner's 16th season in the big leagues and he split time between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, combining to hit .259 with 11 homers and 55 RBI. The 40-year-old would obviously not cost as much as Bregman and would most certainly be on a one-year contract, but if Detroit is willing to take a chance on Turner, why not roll the dice on Bregman?
If Boras is able to get the Tigers front office to see the impact Bregman would bring to Detroit, it could be enough to get Bregman to the Motor City. Negotations will still ultimately come down to how long Detroit is willing to commit, but seeing the only other options they have to improve their club at this point, they may have to swallow some pride and take a risk.