Latest Detroit Tigers prove-it deal offers chance to repeat Jack Flaherty's success
Per Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic, the Tigers have signed right-hander Alex Cobb to a one-year deal. Cobb, who just turned 37 in October, reunites with President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris, who he signed with San Francisco back in 2022. The specifics have not been released yet as far as dollar value goes, but Detroit would have to make a move on their 40-man roster to make this happen.
Harris said at the end of the season press conference that the Tigers would be looking for starter depth, and this should come to no surprise. Since Harris's arrival, Detroit has signed starters to one-year deals with the exception of Kenta Maeda last season, who was the first Tiger pitcher to sign a multi-year deal since Jordan Zimmermann back in 2016.
What does Alex Cobb bring to the Detroit Tigers rotation?
Between the playoffs and the regular season, Cobb only threw 22 innings after starting the season on the IL, recovering from hip surgery. He started the season on the tail end of the three-year deal he signed with the Giants as the team exercised their $10 million team option for Cobb through the 2024 season, but would make his season debut after being traded to Cleveland at the deadline.
He made three starts during the regular season and started Game 3 against the Tigers in the ALDS but was bumped on the ALCS roster due to a back strain.
When he is healthy, Cobb is the type of pitcher who can get ground balls, which plays up well with the Tigers defensive strengths. He throws a sinker, which has a lot of heavy sink action, in addition to a splitter and a curve.
Detroit hopes that Cobb can help calm the 'bullpen chaos' that saw manager A.J. Hinch use the bullpen extensively in the final two months of the season as starters to open games. If Cobb can give the Tigers at least over 100 innings with his career era of 3.84, it provides a low-risk option for the rotation.
With the pitching staff that was able to add velocity to Jack Flahtery's arm, resulting in a season in which he posted a 2.85 ERA in a Tigers uniform before being traded to the Dodgers, anything is possible, even with Cobb's age.