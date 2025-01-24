Devils avoid worst-case scenario with Jacob Markstrom injury update
By Marci Rubin
After years of goaltending struggles, the New Jersey Devils finally found their number-one goalie when they traded for Jacob Markstrom last summer. He had an average start to the season, but Markstrom shifted into beast mode in December and has pushed himself into the Vezina Trophy conversation over the past two months. When Markstrom went down on Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins, Devils fans had worst-case scenarios flashing through their minds.
During the second period of Wednesday’s game, Bruins forward Justin Brazeau collided with Markstrom. Brazeau was charged with a minor penalty for goalie interference. It appeared that Markstrom suffered a leg injury. He struggled to get up, and he left the game. Backup goaltender Jake Allen entered the game.
Jacob Markstrom will miss time but Devils avoid worst-case scenario
It was clear right away that Markstrom would miss some time. Devils waited anxiously to hear the extent of the injury. A season-ending injury for him would be devastating for the team. Markstrom had imaging done on Thursday. Kevin Weekes revealed that the Devils feared the results would be worse than they were.
The Devils announced on Friday morning that Markstrom will miss four to six weeks with an MCL sprain. He will undergo a rehab program. He will miss at least the rest of the games until the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He should also miss the 4 Nations Face-Off, which he was expected to play in for Sweden. We should see Markstrom return in late February or early March.
Despite the bad news of missing their star goaltender for a minimum of seven games, maybe more, New Jersey avoided the worst-case scenario here. Jake Allen will handle the bulk of these games. The Devils have not yet moved Markstrom to the Injured Reserve. Once they do, the likely corresponding move is to call up Nico Daws from the AHL.
It’s a relief for the Devils that Markstom will be back between the pipes down the stretch. Markstrom holds a .912 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA this season. He is 21-9-5 with three shutouts. He has kept the Devils in a lot of games, giving them the best chance to win. They’ll need him in the playoffs.
The Devils have struggled in January. They are 3-4-3 in their past 10 games. With 32 games remaining, the Devils are currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division with 60 points. On Wednesday, they defeated the Bruins in regulation for the first time since March 28, 2021, winning 5-1. Hopefully, that win sparks some momentum for the Devils as they try to get through the time Markstrom will miss.