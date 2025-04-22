Devils' Game 2 hopes vs. Hurricanes crushed by new injury updates

The New Jersey Devils just can’t catch a break. They were already the underdogs of their first round series against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This probably would have been the case even if they weren’t without Jonas Siegenthaler and superstar Jack Hughes due to injuries.

It was apparent in Game 1 that the Devils would have a tough time getting past the Hurricanes. Their 4-1 loss on Sunday leaves them down in the series 1-0. Now, the injury bug has bitten them again.

Devils injury updates reveal two defensemen out of the lineup for Game 2

Devils defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon will not play in Game 2 against the Hurricanes on Tuesday night due to their injuries. Hughes sustained an upper-body injury on Sunday afternoon when a collision with Andrei Svechnikov sent him into the net. He left the game but did return. Dillon was injured on a play in front of the net, as well, where he got mixed up with William Carrier. He did not return to the game, and head coach Sheldon Keefe explained Dillon was held out as a precaution. Neither player is available for Game 2.

This news is catastrophic for the Devils. Their defense is going to have a hard time keeping the Hurricanes’ offense at bay. Dillon’s size and Hughes’ speed will be among the elements sorely missed without these two players in the lineup. The Devils’ special teams are a strength, but the penalty kill will suffer without Dillon, and the power play will suffer without Hughes.

Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec will draw into the lineup on defense to replace Hughes and Dillon. This is the NHL playoff debut for both players.

Forward Cody Glass was also injured on Sunday. This happened on the same play where Hughes was hurt. Jacob Markstrom tried to hit Svechnikov with his stick but instead caught Glass by mistake. Glass also left the game and didn’t return. Glass, however, will play on Tuesday night. This is a relief for the already undermanned team.

The Devils are hoping to split the first two games in North Carolina with a win in Game 2 on Tuesday night despite the losses of two important defensemen. They don’t yet know if Hughes or Dillon will be available for Game 3 in New Jersey on Friday night. They’ll have to do without them for now.