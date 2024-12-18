The dumbest Yankees clubhouse tradition is already making Devin Williams cringe
By Mark Powell
After losing out on Juan Soto courtesy of a 16-year, $765 million offer from the New York Mets, the Yankees pivoted, opting to spend some of Soto's money on a litany of star talent. Max Fried, Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger – surely with more to come – highlight these additions.
Williams was out until July with a stress fracture in his back last season. Upon his return, he had 14 saves with the Brewers and an ERA under two, proving just how elite he can be when healthy. Williams claims he feels fine these days, per an interview with NJ.com.
“Knock on wood, it was not an issue at all after that initial period of where they shut me down,” Williams said. “For six weeks I didn’t do anything but core work and strengthen all of that up. It hadn’t been an issue at all after that.”
Williams is a two-time winner of the Hoffman Reliever of the Year award. He's made two NL All-Star teams and won Rookie of the Year in 2019. The only thing missing from his mantle is a World Series ring, which he hopes to accomplish in the Bronx.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on. The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Devin Williams addition is ideal for Yankees in all but one way
On paper, Williams sounds like an ideal addition. He'll slide right into the closer role, allowing Luke Weaver to pitch the seventh or eighth inning. The Yankees had one of the best bullpens in the AL last season, and it just got better despite losing Clay Holmes. The only problem, it would appear, is Williams facial hair.
If you're like me and can't believe the Yankees are still doing this, you're not alone. Williams himself took a question about his beard in stride, but one could hardly blame him for being flabbergasted and borderline annoyed.
We're a few weeks away from the 2025 season. Have the Yankees learned nothing? If they want soon-to-be free agents to enjoy their time in the Bronx, they'd be better-suited dropping some of their odd traditions.
For example, Soto wasn't thrilled he couldn't get a box for his family and friends, but the Yankees wouldn't break precedent. If Williams is allowed to grow out his beard, then the rest of the Yankees can, as well – but is that really so bad?