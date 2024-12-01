Is DeVonta Smith playing today? Eagles Week 13 injury update and fantasy replacements
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has continued to be a force with Jalen Hurts and a potent offense. Unfortunately, as he and his team prepare for a massive cross-conference showdown with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it seems as if Smith's injury could potentially keep him off the field.
Smith missed the Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury and the ailment is continuing to hinder the wide receiver. He was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday after missing practice on Wednesday. That only adds further questions to his injury status after having the week off to recover.
So will he play in Week 13? Here's the latest we know about the Eagles injury report and what the buzz is about Smith's status.
Is Devonta Smith playing today against the Ravens?
DeVonta Smith is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 13 game against the Ravens. However, the latest injury update on the Eagles wide receiver does not sound promising. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo reported that Smith "may work out" to test his hamstring prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against Baltimore but that "there is not a lot of optimism" he'll be able to play.
Before he tests out the hamstring, we won't know anything definitive about his status but the fact that insiders are already reporting a sense of pessimism about his status — not to mention it's not even certain if he'll work out — doesn't look good.
If you roster Smith in fantasy, it might be time to start eyeing replacements, specifically in the late-afternoon slate so you can wait as long as possible to determine Smith's status.
DeVonta Smith fantasy football replacements for Week 13
Smith's uncertain status for Sunday's gain against Baltimore could put fantasy football managers in a bind when it comes to finding a replacement with Philadelphia playing in the late-afternoon window. However, we've taken a look at a few players who are under 50% rostered in ESPN Fantasy leagues who might be able to fill in if you need to take a quick flier to replace Smith.
Player
Matchup
ESPN Rostership
Rashod Bateman (Ravens)
vs. Eagles
25.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Saints)
vs. Rams
22%
Xavier Legette (Panthers)
vs. Buccaneers
35.8%
Bateman, who is on the other sideline of Smith's matchup, has been a bit erratic but has started to really show something. He has at least four targets in all but one of his last eight games and has four games with a touchdown over that span. For good measure, he also has at least 54 yards in four of those matchups as well, hitting double-digit fantasy points in four matchups as well. It's a bit of a dart throw but his role in the offense could remain sizable.
As for Valdes-Scantling, he's also somewhat of a dart throw but with a crazy recent track record. In Weeks 1-9, his game-high in fantasy scoring was 2.4 points. He then exploded for 24.4 points and 16.2 points, respectively in Weeks 10 and 11 before the Saints' bye. He's a big-play merchant but there's a chance the Rams secondary could get caught for one in this matchup.
Finally, we have a steadier but lower-upside option with Legette. He's emerged as a consistent target for Bryce Young with six or more targets in three of his last four games. While his high in yardage over that span has been just 56 yards last week against the Chiefs, that usage is important. He's hit double-digit points in two of the past four games for the Panthers, namely when he scored. The rookie has a decent floor as a fill-in option but his upside is heavily touchdown-dependent.