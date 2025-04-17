When discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks, the conversation typically begins with standout outfielder Corbin Carroll, and reasonably so. After all, he's the face of the franchise and garnering MVP buzz early in the 2025 MLB campaign. However, his efforts have overshadowed another player who's made a mark on the club thus far and hasn't received proper recognition: Pavin Smith.

Smith has been outstanding at the plate this season, settling into an everyday middle-of-the-order option for the Diamondbacks. He was supposed to split time at designated hitter with veteran slugger Randal Grichuk. Nonetheless, his torrid start has made it impossible for manager Torey Lovullo to remove him from the lineup, and it's time to take note.

Diamondbacks star Corbin Carroll hasn't taken some much-deserved limelight from Pavin Smith

Following Arizona's latest win over the Miami Marlins, Smith surpassed Carroll in OPS, SB Nation's AZ Snake Pit acknowledged on X (formerly known as Twitter). Both have dazzling rates well above the league average -- 1.119 and 1.108, respectively. Yet, no one is lauding the former like they are the latter.

Smith hasn't lived up to the expectations that come with his lofty billing as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 draft. But he's ostensibly putting it together after taking considerable strides in a limited role in 2024. Albeit a small sample size, his advanced metrics indicated additional room for growth with more opportunities, which has proved true.

Boasting an incredible .386/.460/.659 slash line with two home runs and five RBIs, Smith has proven himself vital to Arizona's offense. He went 2-for-4 in the team's 6-2 road victory against the Marlins, including a 429-foot long ball. But the 29-year-old also struck out once, which remains his Achilles heel.

With 17 strikeouts in 50 plate appearances, Smith's 34 percent rate would be among baseball's top 10 highest if he qualified. But even while that remains an issue, his knack for getting on base shouldn't be dismissed.