Diana Taurasi retires: Best memes and tweets from WNBA fans remembering her career

WNBA fans knew that this day was coming, but that doesn't make the news any easier.
Diana Taurasi officially retired from WNBA on Tuesday in an exclusive interview with TIME Magazine. The UConn product spent all 20 of her historic WNBA seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, the team that drafted her first overall in 2004.
This is a bittersweet day in the league's history that may cause some to reflect on just how much the W, and women's sports in general, have transformed over the two decades that Taurasi graced the sport.
Others took to social media to convey their various feelings about the news.
WNBA fans react to Diana Taurasi's retirement: Best memes and tweets
ESPN's Eric Moody chose to honor the legendary Taurasi in a tweet that highlighted the major accomplishments in her career.
Rob Tiongson from The Podium Finish thanked Taurasi for her efforts both on and off the court.
One fan even ranked the greatest Arizona professional athletes of all time and put Taurasi above some legendary company.
Other fans bragged about her loyalty to the Mercury organization, with the caveat that she played for a few clubs overseas as well.
Conspiracy theories are always fun, so one fan took the time to try and rationalize the news that Taurasi will enter retirement.
Not every observer of the WNBA was a fan of Taurasi as her dominant performances over two decades left a sore spot with many franchises. On the date mentioned in the tweet, Taurasi scored 24 points and added five rebounds in a victory over the Seattle Storm.
Some fans were sad about the news but maintained a sense of humor about it.
Overall, the reception of her retirement announcement has been an outpouring of respect and admiration for all that she accomplished in her career. Taurasi left the league better than she found it, and maintained a sense of originality and authenticity throughout it all.
Not everyone was a fan, but it is important to remember that they love the good ones, and they hate the great ones.