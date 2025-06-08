Well, it's pretty obvious now why fans were so excited about a French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The two top-ranked players in the world are putting on a clinic of tennis right now, battling in the fifth set after Alcaraz battled back from two sets to love down in the match, winning a tiebreak in the fourth set to force a decisive fifth set.

This match has officially broken the record for the longest French Open final ever — and we're not even close to finishing yet. These two titans will easily clear five hours when all is said and done.

What is the longest French Open final of all time?

You're watching it. Alcaraz and Sinner have passed the 1982 French Open final between Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas, which lasted 4 hours and 42 minutes.

Somehow, that match only went to four sets, and only one of them went to a tiebreak. Maybe they just had some really, really long points.

Longest matches in tennis history

Today's spectacle from Alcaraz and Sinner won't come close to the longest tennis match ever played; but no match ever will. In 2010, John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut in the first round of Wimbledon, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 70-68 in a match that lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes and had to be played over three days.

The longest match ever at a French Open could be in play, but today's match will likely fall short of the 6 hour, 33 minute stunner in the first round of the 2004 French Open between Fabrice Santoro and Arnaud Clement

.