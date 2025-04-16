Did Jaguars first-round pick get spoiled by the prospect they plan to take?

For as likely as it seems that Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will be going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is one pick that feels like more of a foregone conclusion than even that. All offseason long has had former Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham going No. 5 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He seems to have accepted his fate.

In the lead-up to next Thursday's NFL Draft, Graham was spotted wearing a Jaguars t-shirt in a workout video that was posted by Brandon Jordan. The video was uploaded to social media before it was quickly taken down because of the shirt Graham was supposedly wearing. He may be all about taking his talents down to Duval County, but that is entirely up to the Jaguars more than he realizes.

Clearly, Jaguars fans saw this clip on social media and reacted accordingly. Jacksonville may have a new head coach and general manager in place, but this feels like a pick even the most hairbrained of organizations were going to make. I liken Graham to being the next Warren Sapp. To others, he may be the next Christian Wilkins. Regardless, Graham is a player deserving of going inside the top five.

Graham has the speed, versatility and power to be an all-timer in the trenches for any NFL team.

In case you missed it before it was deleted. Here’s the video of Mason Graham working out in a Jaguars salute to service shirt. #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/uCKGrxiqmN — Keso (@Keso55288156) April 14, 2025

Of course, there is a more than zero percent chance that the Jaguars were to somehow pass on him.

The smart money is on him going No. 5 overall to the Jaguars, but he could be taken beforehand...

The growing consensus is that Ward will go No. 1 to the Titans, Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter will go No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, and Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Abdul Carter will go No. 3 to the New York Giants. You can see that happening, right? After that, the New England Patriots could go in any number of directions at No. 4. Could Graham end up there?

New England did go heavy on defense in NFL free agency, but keep in mind that Mike Vrabel is their new defensive-minded head coach. I would argue that Missouri Tigers offensive tackle Armand Membou is the favorite to be coming off the board to them at No. 4, but I have always liked Graham more as a prospect. Somebody is going to make a mistake in the first round. It might be the Patriots.

Overall, while I would be stunned to see Graham playing anywhere else besides the Jaguars, he is a talent worth pursuing. Just because he is the overwhelming favorite to go to Jacksonville does not guarantee that he will. The only guarantee we have at this point of the NFL Draft process is the Titans using the first overall pick on Ward. From there, we will have to wait and see what Cleveland decides...

The good news for Graham is he will not have to toss his Jaguars shirt. I expect he will get even more.