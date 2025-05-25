Did John Cena turn face? Full results from WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

They say you should never meet your heroes. Thet don't say you shouldn't impersonate your heroes before wrestling them in an effort to bring them back to the right side of history in front of the whole world on live TV.

So R-Truth did that. During WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, R-Truth came out to fight John Cena... as John Cena. Theme song, red shirt and all. Cena is R-Truth's childhood hero, and the thought process here was that Truth would beat Cena fair and square and show him the power of being a face? Or something?

It did not work. John Cena won. RIP Ron Cena. You will never be forgotten.

John Cena fakes crowd out, beats R-Truth

Cena might be the perfect heel, because it's John Cena, and every time he pretends like he'll come back to the light side... we believe him. During his fight with R-Truth, Cena appeared to have a second of hesitation... before going low on R-Truth and then beating him with the championship belt. Classic.

Full results from Satuday Night's Main Event

Cena vs. R-Truth was the third match of the night. Before these two battled, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker faced off with CM Punk and Sami Zayn and Zelina Vega fought Chelsea Green in the Women's US Championship.

The biggest moment of the night came in the finale, when Jay Uso defeated Logan Paul to retain his belt, but the match was crashed by John Cena, then Cody Rhodes entered in chaotic fashion to defend Uso. This was Rhodes' first appearance since WrestleMania.

The night ended with Rhodes challenging Cena and Paul to a tag team match against him and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank in two weeks. John Cena and Logan Paul. Sure, why not? What is real anymore?