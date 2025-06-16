Did the Magic just show the wrong way to overpay for a star?

When the Memphis Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four first-round picks, and a pick swap, fans weren’t immediately dissecting the players involved. Instead, the spotlight was on the massive haul of draft capital changing hands.

Orlando is sending to Memphis the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix's first-round pick in 2026, Magic 2028 unprotected first-rounder and Orlando's 2030 unprotected first, sources said. Pick swap is lightly protected in 2029. https://t.co/DeWziUWLkv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2025

On paper, it looked like a balanced move: Orlando secured a proven two-way guard with elite 3-point shooting and defensive versatility, while Memphis stocked up for a long-term rebuild, landing a young guard in Anthony and a reliable shooter in Caldwell-Pope. But the reaction across NBA circles was far from measured.

The Magic were torn apart in headlines for what many considered a reckless “win-now” overreach. Despite a solid 2024-25 season from Bane — 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 39.2 percent from three across 69 games — the Magic barely made the playoffs as the 8th seed. Worse yet, Bane’s production dipped significantly in the first-round loss to Oklahoma City, averaging 15.3 points on 31.7 percent shooting from the field and just 21.9 percent from deep.

Desmond Bane trade raises some big questions

Was this trade worth it? Were four first-rounders too steep a price? Could this version of the Magic truly contend?

But these questions weren’t new. The New York Knicks faced similar criticism after sending five first-round picks and a few roster players to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. The reaction bordered on disbelief.

“Five picks for a non-All-Star?”



“He better be the second coming of Kawhi Leonard.”

And yet, as the season unfolded, the trade looked less like a gamble and more like a masterstroke.

Bridges became a glue guy with star-level moments, averaging 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 35.4 percent from 3. He played a pivotal role in the Knicks securing the third seed and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. His two clutch defensive stops against the Celtics in Round 2 became signature moments in the Knicks’ playoff run. More importantly, Bridges fit the team's identity like a glove — a Villanova reunion with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, but more than that, a culture piece that elevated the roster’s ceiling.

In hindsight, the price tag felt steep, but the results spoke louder. The players the Knicks gave up — Shake Milton, Bojan Bogdanović, and Mamadi Diakite — had little to no impact for Brooklyn. Milton played just 27 games, Bogdanović missed the season due to injury, and Diakite didn’t log a single minute. And while Brooklyn owns New York’s 26th overall pick in 2025, the future picks are expected to land in the low-to-mid 20s — not exactly franchise-changing assets.

Meanwhile, the Magic’s outlook is murkier. Despite the Bane addition, injuries have plagued their starting unit, and questions remain about the long-term vision. Is Bane enough to push them into true contender status in the East? Or did Orlando pay a premium for a slight upgrade with limited return?

These cases highlight a bigger trend:

Has the trade market inflated beyond reason, or are teams simply misreading the player-team fit?

Franchises like the Knicks have shown that if you’re going to overpay, you’d better be damn sure the fit is seamless. The Magic, for now, are still figuring that out.

As for the Memphis Grizzlies, armed with extra picks and a reset button, the future remains unwritten. But one thing is clear — in today’s NBA, value is no longer just about numbers. It’s about timing, fit, and vision. And when those don’t align, even the biggest trades can feel like cautionary tales.