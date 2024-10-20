Did trash-throwing Texas fans really convince refs to overturn terrible call?
Fans of the Texas Longhorns were irate. The refs threw a flag for defensive holding to negate a huge interception that would have set them up near the goal line. So, of course, the SEC newcomers did what many an angry SEC fanbase has done after a bad call:
They started chucking trash onto the field.
Trash littered the endzone after a replay showed the very questionable call. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian waved his arms asking the fans to stop. Cheerleaders ran out to clear away the mess. And the refs huddled up for a long time to discuss something...
It turns out, they weren't discussing a potential penalty on the Longhorns for the trash throwing from the crowd. Instead, they were discussing the merits of the intial call. To the surprise of everyone, they picked up the flag and waived off the penalty.
It was the correct call. The contact came from both sides and calling back such a big play was egregious. Still, how often do you see the refs admit fault? How often do you see them do it after fans toss objects onto the field?
Kudos to the refs for getting the call right. But shame on the fans for throwing trash, which should never be the response to a call, right or wrong. That's childish behavior and hopefully it didn't actually contribute to the decision to change the call. It seems the refs were going to huddle and get it right either way. The trash was unncessary in the end.
Texas went on to score a touchdown to pull within eight points of the Bulldogs. The drama couldn't have been more heightened in Austin.
Georgia dominated the first half, taking a 23-0 lead into the break. However, the Longhorns recovered an onside kick at the start of the third quarter and clawed their way back within one score.