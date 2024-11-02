Diego Pavia leaves Hugh Freeze seeing ghosts and possibly getting his pink slip, too
By John Buhler
The legend of Diego Pavia grows by the nanosecond. The Live Dog lives to beat anyone and everyone who disrespects him and his team. Throughout his one-of-one college football career, he has made it a point to beat Hugh Freeze's team, no matter what team he plays for or what team Freeze leads. From Liberty and New Mexico State, to Auburn and Vanderbilt, the result remains the same.
It was not an easy game for Vanderbilt, but the Commodores prevailed 17-7 over the Tigers. Shockingly, this was Vanderbilt's first win in Auburn in program history, despite playing them quite a bit in their SEC football histories. Most of Vanderbilt's "road" wins have been in Birmingham or Montgomery. Regardless, Pavia will leave college football a legend and now 3-0 over Freeze's teams.
Admittedly, Pavia did not play his best game. He only completed 9-of-22 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, running the ball 12 times for 26 yards. It was a pretty clean game with Auburn only fumbling the ball once, in which Vanderbilt recovered. It was a historic win for the Vanderbilt program, as well as a devastating loss for Auburn. They are only 3-6, but still have to play Alabama this season...
Only time will tell if this latest defeat by Auburn will be enough to merit Freeze getting the pink slip.
Diego Pavia continues to own Hugh Freeze with latest underdog victory
Vanderbilt is not a perfect football team, far from it. What the Commodores lack in talent they make up for in heart and belief in themselves. It is partially the program that Clark Lea is building at his alma mater, partially because of the man who is playing quarterback for them. No matter who Vanderbilt is playing, as long as Pavia is under center, then the Commodores should have a chance vs. everyone.
With three losses on the year, 6-3 Vanderbilt is not likely going to the College Football Playoff. Losing to Missouri and Texas is one thing, but losing to Georgia State is another. Vanderbilt has played in a ton of close games this season. Some have gone their way, while others have gone in the other direction. Regardless, they have been transformed from a doormat into one exciting team to follow.
I have no idea what is in store for Pavia and his football future beyond this season. What I do know is he has made the greatest sport in the world even better to cover at all levels over the last few years. It is not like Freeze is over his head leading Auburn; the program may just be unfixable right now. Then again, the same things used to be said about Vanderbilt. Now look at them. Vanderbilt is f*****g turnt!
In a season without a ton of huge upsets, Vanderbilt has been at the epicenter of proving us all wrong.