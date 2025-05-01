Dillon Brooks admits he's actually as dirty as you thought

Dillon Brooks has a well-earned reputation for crossing lines and pushing boundaries (and players). He's a hyper-physical player who prides himself in his defense and not backing down from anyone, willing to exploit any perceived advantage.

Brooks has been in the middle of several physical incidents during the first-round series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, but he drew special attention for a moment in Game 4 when he appeared to be repeatedly swiping at Steph Curry's injured thumb.

The first contest here is borderline, the second is definitely over the line. He's not trying to block the shot or disrupt the follow-through. He's trying to make contact with a hand that he knows is swollen and painful. In Houston's series-extending Game 5 win, he again appeared to make unnecessary contact with Curry's hand while contesting a jumper. After the game, he was asked about it, and he basically admitted he's trying to hurt his opponent.

Dillon Brooks said the quiet part very loudly

Brooks first denies it and then rambles through an explanation of how a player who chooses to play with an injury should expect to have that weakness targeted. Short of saying, "yes, I want to hurt him," this is about as clear an admission as you can get.

Remember, this is coming from a player who received 50 technical fouls over the past three seasons, most in the league, as well as four flagrants and five ejections. There is absolutely a track record.

There is a lot more history at play here than just Brooks' general reputation for antagonism and borderline physicality. As a member of the Grizzlies, he was a key instigator in a 2022 first-round loss to the Warriors, repeatedly throwing up careless bulletin board material in postgame pressers. In on one key moment, he threw Steph to the floor, drawing some retaliation from Klay Thompson.

The Warriors clearly have reason to be frustrated here, with the way Brooks' dangerous play has been enabled by the league and the refs. HOWEVER, they aren't going to draw much sympathy from fans of the other 29 teams in the league when they have Draymond Green on the roster — a similarly reckless player whose style is almost certainly an inspiration for Brooks.

Here's hoping Brooks isn't able to actually hurt Curry and that this fantastic series is ultimately settled by basketball players making basketball plays.