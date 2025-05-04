Dillon Gabriel may already hold advantage over Shedeur Sanders in Browns' QB battle

Dillon Gabriel has the edge over Shedeur Sanders as the Cleveland Browns prepare for rookie camp and training camp, though that really shouldn’t be a surprise. The Browns selected Gabriel more than 40 picks before Sanders. Gabriel was already the favorite within the Browns organization.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, via Bleacher Report, the Browns having Gabriel rated higher than Sanders had nothing to do with the off-the-field stuff. Sanders didn’t have nearly as much experience, logging just two years in the FBS to Gabriel’s six.

Per Cabot (subscription required), it was Sanders’ negative plays, specifically being sacked 94 times in two seasons and 10 interceptions in his last season, that was a red flag for the Browns. From that standpoint it’s understandable. It also means Sanders has more to prove if he wants to make the 53-man roster.

The Cleveland Browns choosing Dillon Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders should light a fire under him

Sanders shouldn’t need any extra motivation after his NFL Draft night slide, but if he did, he should be insulted at the fact that Gabriel is ahead of him in the depth chart.

Gabriel isn’t a terrible quarterback. But, he’s undersized, not super accurate and isn’t good enough to win you games. Oregon was bounced out of the College Football Playoff early not just because it ran into a buzzsaw in Ohio State, but because Gabriel didn’t do enough to win the game.

What shocks me most about Gabriel is that with all his experience, he never won a CFP playoff game. While yes, Sanders didn’t either, Gabriel spent six years in college football and doesn’t have anything to show for it, other than tying Case Keenum’s career passing touchdown record.

Sanders is the better option at quarterback from a fit standpoint. While yes, Sanders lacks tremendously in athleticism, he knows how to find and hit his targets. You can’t really put all the sacks on him either. As for his interceptions, I’d take 10 interceptions, if it means you throw for over 4,000 yards and nearly 40 touchdowns in a season.

He elevated the play of his teammates. I don’t know if I can say Gabriel did the same. The Browns really like Gabriel which means maybe they see something we don’t. But for me, Sanders has all the reason to prove them wrong.

Truthfully, it’s a win-win for Cleveland. Maybe they want to see if this ignites Sanders to put the arrogance aside and just play football. If he beats out Gabriel for a roster spot or even a depth chart spot then Cleveland has two rookies they can trust.