3 Super Bowl contenders who should gamble on Diontae Johnson
The Baltimore Ravens have released Diontae Johnson. It was an experiment that never came to fruition and now opens the door for Johnson to land on another contending team. It’s not so much a shock the Ravens released him, but more how things transpired.
Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. Despite being productive, the team was going nowhere and sold on the receiver at the trade deadline, dealing Johnson to Baltimore. And that pretty much ended before it got started. So the question becomes, who’s gonna be the next team to take a gamble on Johnson?
The Steelers are the obvious choice with familiarity and needing some help with George Pickens out. Now that Johnson has a good quarterback to get him the ball, he could make an instant impact on an offense full of playmakers.
But are there any other contenders that would take a chance on him? Here’s who I think could be interested in signing him with the postseason a month away.
3. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some assistance in the wide receiver room for a playoff run
At one point, Tampa Bay was without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans is back, but Godwin’s season is done. And Baker Mayfield has had no problems finding his top wide receiver. But could they look to add Johnson as a No. 2 deep threat?
With Godwin out of the mix, the Bucs have struggled to find a reliable second option in the wide receiver room outside of Evans. Sterling Shepard has a little over 300 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Cade Otton has been the No. 2 option for Mayfield with 600 receiving yards.
If they can get Johnson and he can produce for them, it could be another weapon that helps them on a playoff run. They’ve been able to stay above water for now. Johnson could be a missing piece for them.
2. Kansas City has no problem adding wide receiver talent so signing Diontae Johnson wouldn’t be a drastic move
Kansas City already made waves in the wide receiver room when they drafted Xavier Worthy and then traded for DeAndre Hopkins after Rashee Rice went out with a season-ending injury. Could they potentially add another?
I wouldn’t count it out. The Chiefs have an obsession with snagging wide receivers and seeing what they could turn them into. They could look to use Johnson as a utility player and maybe find a role for him to thrive in the postseason. If nothing more, they keep an AFC contender from getting him as well.
The Chiefs have found a way to fit Hopkins into a serviceable role. While he hasn’t been as dominant maybe as we all expected, the one thing Kansas City will do is find a way. They don’t necessarily need Johnson, but if Mahomes is out for an extended period of time, another weapon for backup Carson Wentz isn’t a bad move.
Especially because the offense hasn’t been as potent as it usually is. So maybe another wide receiver could add a little more flavor.
1. A Diontae Johnson-Pittsburgh Steelers reunion is exactly what Pittsburgh needs for a playoff run
The Steelers have made it work. Somehow, some way, they’ve managed to take Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and the wide receiver by committee attitude to one of the top teams in the AFC this season.
The difference between the early season and now is the Steelers are without their top receiver, Pickens. That means somebody has to step up. They’ve relied on everyone as a whole to be that person.
What if Johnson could be the savior for the offense? The Steelers know what Johnson can bring to the offense. Bringing him back could actually be the perfect thing for them as they need some help.
They don’t have the pressure to get him involved because they know exactly what he can contribute. And while Pickens is out, he could be the go-to guy. The only reservation I have with this move is can they find a role for him?
We haven’t really seen Mike Williams unleashed in this offense yet and it’s looking more likely it won’t ever happen. Sure Johnson is familiar with the Steelers, but they’ve played the entire season without him.
It could be more difficult trying to force him into the offense this time around. At the same time, it could pay off if he takes off.