Dirk Nowitzki is Mavs 4 life but will always support Luka Doncic
By Criss Partee
It’s been a little over a week now since the Dallas Mavericks dropped a bombshell on the fan base in Big D and the NBA world. Trading franchise player, Luka Doncic and at that point, any name inserted in that [for] slot would be rejected immediately. Let’s be honest, it’s not like the Mavs shipped Luka out and got a bag of Doritos in return. However, getting Anthony Davis in return isn’t exactly an equal swap at this point.
So, as the world (Dallas) turns on Mavs general manager Nico Harrison, one Mavs legend isn’t joining the crowd publicly although his support for Doncic hasn’t waned either. Mavs legend and Hall of Famer, Dirk Nowitzki was in Los Angeles for Luka’s Laker debut to support his friend. Doncic only played 24 but contributed 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in LA’s 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz.
Dirk Nowitzki can do no wrong
You won’t find one Mavs fan that disapproves of this especially since pretty much the entire fan base was against this trade. Oh, and there’s also the fact that they all want Harrison out after this mind-boggling deal that sent the guy who led this franchise to the NBA Finals last season, to what many would call the evil empire of hoops, the LA Lakers.
As far as Doncic and Nowitzki’s relationship is concerned, it’ll take more than Luka no longer being a Maverick to break that bond. Luka’s rookie campaign (2018-19) was Dirk’s last in the NBA. He’d carried that Mavs torch as far as possible in his 21 years leading that organization. Nowitzki led Dallas to the franchise's only NBA championship and even won an MVP award. So, Nowitzki gladly passed that torch to Doncic when it was time and everyone thought he’d eventually lead the Mavs to another title as well.
In the meantime, Harrison has bigger issues to manage than worrying about legends supporting their friends who are no longer with the team. Harrison needs to get the fan base back on his side. The only way to do that is by winning. If the Mavs can’t get back to the NBA Finals within the next couple of years, Harrison could be looking for another job.