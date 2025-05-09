Disappointing Reds veteran on short leash to turn season around

The Cincinnati Reds sit on the border of contending and not this season. They're about as mediocre as it gets this season, which isn't exactly a bad thing, but it's not something that should have Reds fans too excited. And a lot of it comes down to some players having disappointing seasons. For a veteran like Jake Fraley, that's been highly detrimental.

Guys like Matt McLain and Christian Encarnacion-Strand haven't lived up to expectations, though they're both young and have dealt with injuries. But for players like Fraley and Jeimer Candelario to be net-negative pieces for Terry Francona's Reds this season is inexcusable.

If the Reds want to contend this season, they need to be able to trot out a lineup of nine competitive players and they haven't been able to consistently do that this season.

Jake Fraley needs to turn it around or Reds will replace him

Fraley has been one of the more disappointing players on the Reds this season and fans seem to be fed up with it. On the season, he's slashing .205/.319/.359 with very limited power. He typically plays a platoon role against right-handed pitchers and still struggles while having the handedness advantage.

Cincinnati recently called up Will Benson, who will get regular at-bats against right-handed pitching. Pair him with TJ Friedl and Gavin Lux, you'll see some serious competition for Fraley. Players like Austin Hays, Rece Hinds, Spencer Steer, and others will compete for outfield at-bats ahead of the 30-year-old lefty.

There's also a chance the Reds look to swing a blockbuster trade for an outfielder this season. They've previously been connected to Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr., but those rumors have died down. Still, there's a chance the Reds reignite the rumors and chase a trade for the versatile White Sox star.

Either way, Fraley is on a short leash from here on out. He's going to need to destroy right handed pitching or else the Reds won't have a spot on the team for him. If they run out of room for him, he could be dangled as a trade piece or optioned to the minor leagues.