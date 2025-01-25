Disgraced ex-Commanders owner Dan Snyder 'hates' team's immediate success after selling
By Scott Rogust
The vibes around the Washington Commanders are immaculate. In the first year of the new regime of general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, the Commanders are just one win away from reaching the Super Bowl, which they haven't done since 1991. It's a testament to the roster that Peters and Quinn assembled heading into their first year. It certainly helps that they may have an NFL superstar at quarterback in Jayden Daniels. All they have to do is get past the rival Philadelphia Eagles to reach the big game.
This is also the second season in which the Commanders are under the ownership of Josh Harris, who purchased the team from Dan Snyder. Of course, Snyder was long-considered by not just Commanders fans, but most NFL fans, as the worst owner in the league. After multiple controversies, Snyder finally relented and sold the team to Harris for over $6 billion.
In case you may have been wondering, "how must Snyder feel seeing his team a win away from a Super Bowl?" Apparently the answer is miserable.
In a story from ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., someone who attended dinner with Snyder in London discussed how Snyder feels about the Commanders' success. That person told an ESPN colleague that Snyder "f***ing hates it."
Dan Snyder 'hates' Commanders' success after selling team
Somewhere, a Commanders fan just smiled, seeing their disgraced former team owner miserable about the team's success over a year after selling the team.
There was a lot that led into Snyder's ouster from Commanders ownership. The most prominent being the bombshell report about Snyder having involvement in the teams' toxic work culture, which included allegations of bullying and sexual miscondcut. That led the NFL to force him to step away from day-to-day operations.
After feeling the pressure, Snyder relented and decided to sell the Commanders to the Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE) group, which also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils. In fact, the ESPN story details Snyder tried to kill the sale at the last minute by threatening to refuse sharing his bank information, which was needed for Harris to wire over the money. That was due to the NFL fining Snyder $60 million for the toxic workplace culture and alleged sexual misconduct. Ultimately, Snyder gave up the keys after being convinced by multiple confidants and friends, per ESPN.
With Snyder gone, the Commanders had reason to celebrate. Under Snyder, the Commanders had a 164-220-2 regular season record, and just two wins in eight playoff games. In just one year, the Commanders have matched Snyder's playoff wins total and look like a dangerous team to match up against.
The season has been great for the Commanders faithful. Now, they can be even happier knowing that Snyder is miserable watching them from afar.