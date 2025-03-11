Division rival could hand the Chiefs a perfect fit in NFL free agency

The Kansas Chiefs have a lot more work to do than they probably would prefer to do as they look to avenge last season’s embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They traded away Joe Thuney, have some receiver depth issues and now have even more work to do to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs may have at least one contingency plan in place. The Chargers signed Najee Harris on a one-year deal, seemingly kicking JK Dobbins to the curb; or in this case, to a division rival.

The Chiefs had a terrible run game, largely due to Isaiah Pacheco missing a good portion of the season due to injury. If the Chiefs pounce on Dobbins he could be the savior for the offense, though it comes at a cost.

JK Dobbins could make the LA Chargers regret letting him walk by joining a division rival

The downside to Dobbins is that he has had some serious injury problems throughout his NFL career. The 2024 season was the healthiest season of his career since his rookie year and he had arguably his best year.

Dobbins finished with 905 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. He also had a decent impact in the passing game, with 153 receiving yards. He’s the perfect weapon for Mahomes and this offense.

Last year in Los Angeles, Dobbins showed he can be productive in an NFL offense. While injuries have held him back, he has the chance to blow up in the Chiefs offense.

He showed some big play ability, which is why he’s the perfect player for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. They struggled offensively in 2024 and that’s largely because they didn’t have a strong running game.

They could solve that problem instantly by signing Dobbins. The good thing too is he’s cheap, which would leave them some leeway to fix the offensive line. Because as good as Dobbins is, if they don’t improve their line, he won’t be much help.

The Chiefs probably weren’t too thrilled about losing the way they did in the Super Bowl. The offensive line was the glaring issue.

But if they could have improved their rushing attack, maybe things would have been different. If they act quickly to sign Dobbins, they could have that answer sooner rather than later.