DJ Chark injury news is promising for Chargers fans begging for wide receiver depth
By Lior Lampert
Watching middling veteran tight end Will Dissly emerge as the No. 2 pass-catching option for the Los Angeles Chargers is surely haunting fans. Thankfully, reinforcements appear to be on the way.
Los Angeles announced that they've officially activated wide receiver DJ Chark from injured reserve and have designated him for return. The 28-year-old suffered a hip injury this offseason, only months after signing a one-year contract "worth up to" $5 million with the Chargers. Finally, he's on the verge of making his team debut.
No offense to Dissly, but he's never topped more than 34 receptions or 349 receiving yards in a season. Yet, he's pacing to shatter both marks this year, which speaks to the brutally thin receiving corps the Chargers boast. So, while Chark may not be a marquee addition, the Los Angeles faithful will take anything they can get at this point.
Latest DJ Chark injury news is promising for WR-needy Chargers
Chark enters L.A.'s upcoming showdown with the Cleveland Browns carrying a questionable tag. However, he logged two full practices leading up to the contest, per the Chargers' weekly injury report twice. In other words, barring any last-minute setbacks, the sixth-year pro should suit up.
While Chark is no longer in peak physical form, his presence upgrades franchise quarterback Justin Herbert's supporting cast. Albeit slightly, it's a marked boost for the signal-caller, considering the former is at least an established commodity in the NFL.
Excluding Josh Palmer and rookie Ladd McConkey, no Chargers receiver who's played yet this season has cleared the 500-receiving yard threshold. Chark has exceeded the relatively low bar thrice across his career, including consecutive campaigns in 2022 and 2023.
Moreover, Chark is a one-time Pro Bowler dating back to 2019, when he caught 73 passes for 1,0008 yards and eight touchdowns. He's demonstrated a ceiling that other Chargers wideouts haven't, making his impending insertion into the lineup noteworthy.
Members of the Bolt Gang aren't going to be blown away by Chark. Nonetheless, having another competent player to pair with McConkey and Palmer will make life easier for Herbert.